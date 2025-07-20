"Yes, players can be morons" - Dave Portnoy calls out Kelsey Plum for sneaky jab at Caitlin Clark over 'pay us what you owe us' t-shirt stunt

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy called out Kelsey Plum on Sunday for her sneak dig at Caitlin Clark following Team Collier's 151-131 win over Team Clark in the WNBA All-Star game. Plum and Sabrina Ionescu attended the post-game press conference after helping their team secure the win.During the conference, a reporter asked Plum about the athletes rocking the &quot;Pay us what you owe us&quot; T-shirts during the event. The Sparks guard revealed that the tagline was decided before the game among the players. However, she mentioned that no player from Caitlin Clark's team was present during the discussions.Plum's statements did not sit right with Portnoy, who is an avid Indiana basketball supporter. He reshared the segment's video on his X account and called out the Sparks guard in the caption.&quot;Yes, players can be morons like Kelsey Plum and still deserve more money,&quot; Portnoy tweeted.Even Sabrina Ionescu told her press-conference partner that she did not need to mention the absence of Team Clark members from the meeting before the game. However, in her defense, Plum said that she mentioned it to lighten the situation.Caitlin Clark superfan Dave Portnoy voices massive support for players amid CBA dramaWhile Dave Portnoy criticized Kelsey Plum for taking a sly dig at Caitlin Clark, the Barstool Sports owner is with the players in their demands to get paid more. The WNBA and the league's player association are currently in CBA negotiations.The players have been disappointed with the proposal the league has put forward, and a possible lockdown is looming. However, to get their demand through, the players participating in the All-Star weekend wore custom T-shirts while working out before the game.Caitlin Clark's superfan, Dave Portnoy, shared a video of the players hooping in their custom T-shirts on X and voiced his support for them in the post's caption.&quot;The league is exploding. Franchise values are exploding. Ticket sales, merch, tv rights all exploding. The players have an opt out in their CBA. Of course they took it. It’s all about leverage in re-negotiations and for the 1st time in history of league players have power. The players make virtually nothing while the entire league explodes. Of course they deserve more money.&quot;Just the values of the team pay for it without all the other stuff. If somebody told me I could buy a Boston team for 250 million I would do it without blinking. That’s all you got to know about the WNBA finances.&quot;Portnoy also stated that the league's owners do not want to disclose the revenue, as it would then make them pay their players more during the CBA negotiations.