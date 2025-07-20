  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Thank you for the Nike ad": Caitlin Clark takes humorous dig at $2.84B brand's WNBA All-Star rival

"Thank you for the Nike ad": Caitlin Clark takes humorous dig at $2.84B brand's WNBA All-Star rival

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 20, 2025 13:10 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark took a lighthearted dig at Under Armour athlete and WNBA All-Star rival, Kelsey Plum. The LA Sparks guard shared photographs from her time at the All-Star weekend on Instagram.

Ad

In one of the many pictures uploaded by Kelsey Plum, she can be seen posing in front of a Nike logo. Clark, who is signed to Nike, came across her picture and thanked her for the free “ad.”

“Thank u for the Nike ad,” Clark wrote.
Caitlin Clark&rsquo;s comment on Kelsey Plum&rsquo;s Instagram post
Caitlin Clark’s comment on Kelsey Plum’s Instagram post
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before signing with Under Armour, valued at $2.84 billion (per Forbes), Kelsey Plum was a Nike athlete. After her contract with Nike expired in 2022, she signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Under Armour, joining notable athletes like Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid.

Plum was Clark’s rival during the All-Star weekend, suiting up for Team Napheesa Collier. She was key in Team Collier’s win, recording 15 points, five rebounds and three assists on 7-for-14 shooting.

Ad

She has also been stellar for the Sparks this season, averaging 20.1 points and 5.8 assists. Clark missed the All-Star game with a groin injury and was spotted cheering her team on from the sidelines.

Kelsey Plum put Team Caitlin Clark on blast during All-Star weekend

Kelsey Plum had some choice words for Clark's team during the All-Star game as ESPN’s Holly Rowe interviewed Plum during the halftime break.

Ad

The Sparks guard expressed that Team Collier wishes to blow out Caitlin Clark and Co., claiming they are better.

“I’m just playing hard,” Plum said. “We want to blow them out. We’re a lot better than them, I hate to say it… So, we’re just having fun with it.”
Ad

Plum helped the team to victory as Team Collier dominated Team Clark, winning 151-131. It might’ve been a different game if Satou Sabally and Clark weren’t sidelined with injuries.

The Indiana Fever star and Kelsey Plum will now look to settle things on August 5 when Indiana takes on the LA Sparks for their third game of 2025. The Sparks lead the regular season series 2-0.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications