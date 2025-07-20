"Thank you for the Nike ad": Caitlin Clark takes humorous dig at $2.84B brand's WNBA All-Star rival

Caitlin Clark took a lighthearted dig at Under Armour athlete and WNBA All-Star rival, Kelsey Plum. The LA Sparks guard shared photographs from her time at the All-Star weekend on Instagram.In one of the many pictures uploaded by Kelsey Plum, she can be seen posing in front of a Nike logo. Clark, who is signed to Nike, came across her picture and thanked her for the free “ad.”“Thank u for the Nike ad,” Clark wrote.Caitlin Clark’s comment on Kelsey Plum’s Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore signing with Under Armour, valued at $2.84 billion (per Forbes), Kelsey Plum was a Nike athlete. After her contract with Nike expired in 2022, she signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Under Armour, joining notable athletes like Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid.Plum was Clark’s rival during the All-Star weekend, suiting up for Team Napheesa Collier. She was key in Team Collier’s win, recording 15 points, five rebounds and three assists on 7-for-14 shooting.She has also been stellar for the Sparks this season, averaging 20.1 points and 5.8 assists. Clark missed the All-Star game with a groin injury and was spotted cheering her team on from the sidelines.Kelsey Plum put Team Caitlin Clark on blast during All-Star weekendKelsey Plum had some choice words for Clark's team during the All-Star game as ESPN’s Holly Rowe interviewed Plum during the halftime break.The Sparks guard expressed that Team Collier wishes to blow out Caitlin Clark and Co., claiming they are better.“I’m just playing hard,” Plum said. “We want to blow them out. We’re a lot better than them, I hate to say it… So, we’re just having fun with it.”Plum helped the team to victory as Team Collier dominated Team Clark, winning 151-131. It might’ve been a different game if Satou Sabally and Clark weren’t sidelined with injuries.The Indiana Fever star and Kelsey Plum will now look to settle things on August 5 when Indiana takes on the LA Sparks for their third game of 2025. The Sparks lead the regular season series 2-0.