"Sophie saying f*ck you to the haters": Fans react to Sophie Cunningham pairing bodycon mini dress with sharp message

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 20, 2025 11:30 GMT
&quot;Sophie saying f*ck you to the haters&quot;: Fans react to Sophie Cunningham pairing bodycon mini dress with sharp message. (Image Credit: Getty and Sophie Cunningham/X)
"Sophie saying f*ck you to the haters": Fans react to Sophie Cunningham pairing bodycon mini dress with sharp message. (Image Credit: Getty and Sophie Cunningham/X)

Sophie Cunningham set social media abuzz on Saturday with an eye-catching post on X (formerly Twitter). The Indiana Fever star shared a stylish photo of herself in a sleek bodycon mini dress, accompanied by a subtle yet impactful message that quickly went viral.

Cunningham’s post quickly gained traction, racking up around 650,000 impressions within just eight hours. It drew over 850 comments, was retweeted more than 450 times and garnered nearly 20,000 likes, clearly capturing the attention of fans.

"I’m tired of ppl telling me I don’t look like this when I wake up… I just rolled out of bed. Clearly…. dummies," Cunningham wrote.
Social media users flooded the post with candid reactions. While many commented on the striking photo, others focused on Sophie Cunningham's caption. A portion of fans interpreted the message as a subtle clapback directed at her critics, sparking plenty of conversation online.

"Sophie saying f*ck you to the haters. Always be you and never apologize," a fan said.
Another fan said:

A fan commented:

Commented another:

A fan wrote:

Wrote another:

Sophie Cunningham reacts to Caitlin Clark booing her teammates

Sophie Cunningham was active on social media Saturday as the WNBA All-Star Game took center stage in Indianapolis. From weighing in on players wearing the "Pay us what you owe us" T-shirts to reacting to Caitlin Clark's playful booing of her teammates after a missed shot, Cunningham didn't hold back in expressing her thoughts.

When a video of Clark booing her teammates during a missed opportunity on a drawn-up play went viral, Cunningham responded with humor rather than sympathy. The former Phoenix Mercury guard jokingly remarked that this is what Indiana Fever players experience every day, adding that she felt sorry for no one after Clark's lighthearted antics during the game.

(Image Credit: Screenshot/Instagram)
Cunningham will be back in action on Tuesday when the Fever face the New York Liberty. With Caitlin Clark still sidelined due to injury, Cunningham is expected to take on an even larger role as the team looks to secure a crucial win.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

