"Sophie saying f*ck you to the haters": Fans react to Sophie Cunningham pairing bodycon mini dress with sharp message

Sophie Cunningham set social media abuzz on Saturday with an eye-catching post on X (formerly Twitter). The Indiana Fever star shared a stylish photo of herself in a sleek bodycon mini dress, accompanied by a subtle yet impactful message that quickly went viral.Cunningham’s post quickly gained traction, racking up around 650,000 impressions within just eight hours. It drew over 850 comments, was retweeted more than 450 times and garnered nearly 20,000 likes, clearly capturing the attention of fans.&quot;I’m tired of ppl telling me I don’t look like this when I wake up… I just rolled out of bed. Clearly…. dummies,&quot; Cunningham wrote.Social media users flooded the post with candid reactions. While many commented on the striking photo, others focused on Sophie Cunningham's caption. A portion of fans interpreted the message as a subtle clapback directed at her critics, sparking plenty of conversation online.&quot;Sophie saying f*ck you to the haters. Always be you and never apologize,&quot; a fan said.Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINKSophie saying fuck you to the haters. Always be you and never apologize.Another fan said:Neo13 @sargentrodney1LINKYou are cute and all that but don’t be lying, don’t nobody fool out of bed looking like there wedding dayA fan commented:Nick Hellmann @CryptoHitmannLINKMuch better than the all star game outfitsCommented another:Marissa Romano @DJMRomanoLINKWhat a knockout! 🥊A fan wrote: CeCe @cc_mo3LINKIt doesn’t matter what you wear or how you look because your winning personality tops it all… witty, entertaining, and a beautiful spirit… just an all around bright spot in a sometimes dark world.Wrote another:Martin's Tweets @Dems_Free_ZoneLINKYou look fabulous, Sophie!Sophie Cunningham reacts to Caitlin Clark booing her teammatesSophie Cunningham was active on social media Saturday as the WNBA All-Star Game took center stage in Indianapolis. From weighing in on players wearing the &quot;Pay us what you owe us&quot; T-shirts to reacting to Caitlin Clark's playful booing of her teammates after a missed shot, Cunningham didn't hold back in expressing her thoughts.When a video of Clark booing her teammates during a missed opportunity on a drawn-up play went viral, Cunningham responded with humor rather than sympathy. The former Phoenix Mercury guard jokingly remarked that this is what Indiana Fever players experience every day, adding that she felt sorry for no one after Clark's lighthearted antics during the game.(Image Credit: Screenshot/Instagram)Cunningham will be back in action on Tuesday when the Fever face the New York Liberty. With Caitlin Clark still sidelined due to injury, Cunningham is expected to take on an even larger role as the team looks to secure a crucial win.