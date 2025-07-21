  • home icon
  "Inspired by you": Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull and others celebrate $249,244 veteran with heartfelt reactions to her latest accomplishment

"Inspired by you": Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull and others celebrate $249,244 veteran with heartfelt reactions to her latest accomplishment

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 21, 2025 04:10 GMT
"Inspired by you": Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull and others celebrate $249,244 veteran Kelsey Mitchell with heartfelt reactions to her latest accomplishment. (Image Credit: Getty)
"Inspired by you": Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull and others celebrate $249,244 veteran Kelsey Mitchell with heartfelt reactions to her latest accomplishment. (Image Credit: Getty)

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull were among the many WNBA players who celebrated Indiana Fever veteran Kelsey Mitchell following Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game. Mitchell, currently on a one-year, $249,244 contract, made her third career All-Star appearance and was elevated to the starting lineup after Clark was sidelined with a groin injury.

Following a weekend full of festivities in Indianapolis, Mitchell took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post. The carousel featured 19 snapshots from the All-Star weekend, but what truly stood out was the heartfelt caption she penned to reflect on the experience.

"Every L I took got me here," Mitchell wrote.
Kelsey Mitchell's comment section quickly filled with love and support from her Indiana Fever teammates and fellow WNBA players. Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull were among the first to react, joined by Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, Makayla Timpson, Aari McDonald and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, all celebrating Mitchell’s third All-Star Game appearance with heartfelt messages.

"Inspired by you kelz," Hull wrote.
"Proud of you kelz love your life," Boston wrote.
"My dawg," Howard commented.
"love you kelz," Timpson commented.
"My dawg," McDonald wrote.
"Kels," Nelson-Ododa commented.
(Image Credit: Kelsey Mitchell/Instagram)
(Image Credit: Kelsey Mitchell/Instagram)

Mitchell earned her All-Star selection this season thanks to her consistent performances and key contributions in Clark’s absence due to injury. Chosen by Clark as her first reserve pick, Mitchell has been a steady force for the Fever, averaging 19.1 points and 2.7 assists per game this season.

Kelsey Mitchell scored the most points for Team Caitlin Clark

Team Caitlin Clark fell 151–131 to Team Napheesa Collier in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With Clark sidelined due to injury, it was Kelsey Mitchell who stepped up and led the way offensively for her team.

The Indiana Fever guard delivered a strong performance, scoring a team-high 20 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range, and a perfect 1-of-1 from the free-throw line. Mitchell also contributed two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes of action.

Atishay Jain

