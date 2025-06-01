Angel Reese stats tonight: How did Sky superstar fare in game against Wings in Paige Bueckers' absence? ( May 31, 2025 WNBA Season)

Angel Reese was back in action on Saturday as the Chicago Sky squared off against the Dallas Wings. However, this time she didn’t matchup against rookie star Paige Bueckers, who was sidelined due to concussion protocol. Reese started the game alongside Ariel Atkins, Kamilla Cardoso, Courtney Vandersloot and Kia Nurse.

Despite showing her usual hustle, Reese got off to a rough start. The forward struggled with her shooting touch in the first quarter, converting just one of her seven field goal attempts. While her aggressiveness stood out, her ongoing shooting woes continued to hamper the Sky's offensive rhythm.

Angel Reese’s struggles carried over into the second quarter, where she missed both of her shot attempts, extending her scoring drought. While her offensive woes continued to impact the Sky, she did manage to contribute in other areas of the game. However, even on the boards, typically one of her strengths, Reese wasn’t as dominant as usual.

At half time, the Sky forward had four points on 1 of 9 shooting and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. She also added five rebounds, two assists and three steals while committing two turnovers.

