  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Angel Reese stats tonight: How did Sky superstar fare in game against Wings in Paige Bueckers' absence? ( May 31, 2025 WNBA Season)

Angel Reese stats tonight: How did Sky superstar fare in game against Wings in Paige Bueckers' absence? ( May 31, 2025 WNBA Season)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 01, 2025 00:59 GMT
WNBA: MAY 29 Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Angel Reese stats tonight: How did Sky superstar fare in game against Wings in Paige Bueckers' absence? ( May 31, 2025 WNBA Season). (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese was back in action on Saturday as the Chicago Sky squared off against the Dallas Wings. However, this time she didn’t matchup against rookie star Paige Bueckers, who was sidelined due to concussion protocol. Reese started the game alongside Ariel Atkins, Kamilla Cardoso, Courtney Vandersloot and Kia Nurse.

Ad

Despite showing her usual hustle, Reese got off to a rough start. The forward struggled with her shooting touch in the first quarter, converting just one of her seven field goal attempts. While her aggressiveness stood out, her ongoing shooting woes continued to hamper the Sky's offensive rhythm.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Angel Reese’s struggles carried over into the second quarter, where she missed both of her shot attempts, extending her scoring drought. While her offensive woes continued to impact the Sky, she did manage to contribute in other areas of the game. However, even on the boards, typically one of her strengths, Reese wasn’t as dominant as usual.

At half time, the Sky forward had four points on 1 of 9 shooting and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. She also added five rebounds, two assists and three steals while committing two turnovers.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications