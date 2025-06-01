"You're the reason I don't have a college ring" - Dr. Umar claims Caitlin Clark holds grudge against Angel Reese over NCAA title loss

Activist and psychologist Dr. Umar chimed in on the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. He claimed that the Indiana Fever superstar guard still holds a grudge against the Chicago Sky forward for preventing her from winning an NCAA title in 2023.
Speaking on the "It's Up There" podcast of BIG LOON on Saturday, Dr. Umar (Umar Rashad Ibn Abdullah-Johnson) claimed Clark still has bitterness towards Reese over losing in the NCAA title game.
He suggested that the former Iowa star may be one of the most popular WNBA stars with many accolades but not winning a college title continues to hound her.
He said:
"I think Cailtin Clark still harbors some animosity towards Angel Reese because Angel Reese still won the national championship. Reese prevented Caitlin Clark from getting an NCAA women's national championship. That matters.
"That is the reason she isn't an NCAA champion. So, no matter how white people worship Caitlin Clark, every time she steps on the court with Angel Reese, [she thinks] 'You're the reason I don't have a college ring' ..."
Clark and the Hawkeyes lost to Reese and the LSU Tigers in the 2023 NCAA title game. Reese further flamed things when she taunted Clark as the game was wrapping up, making the "You can't see me" gesture and pointing to her ring finger referencing their imminent championship victory.
From there, the two have been closely linked to one another, including now in the WNBA.
Caitlin Clark says she has no regrets despite not winning an NCAA title
While an NCAA title eluded her in her distinguished collegiate career, Caitlin Clark said she had no regrets, knowing that she gave it her all and represented herself and her state well.
She spoke about it following the conclusion of her college run last year, telling reporters:
"Whether it's the way the fans have supported me, the way I've been able to represent my state where I grew up, my family being at every single game -- there's not a regret in my mind of how things went. I'll be able to sleep every night even though I never won a national championship.
"I don't sit and sulk about the things that never happened. My mom always taught me, 'Keep your head high, be proud of everything that you've accomplished.' And, you know, I think I'm so hungry for a lot more, too."
Clark helped Iowa to back-to-back NCAA title game appearances in her final two years. They, however, fell short on both occasions, losing to LSU (2023) and South Carolina (2024).
She ended her collegiate career as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division 1, both men's and women's, before being taken as the top overall pick in last year's WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.