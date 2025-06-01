  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "You're the reason I don't have a college ring" - Dr. Umar claims Caitlin Clark holds grudge against Angel Reese over NCAA title loss

"You're the reason I don't have a college ring" - Dr. Umar claims Caitlin Clark holds grudge against Angel Reese over NCAA title loss

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jun 01, 2025 02:10 GMT
A psychologist claims Caitlin Clark harbors grudge against Angel Reese for preventing her from winning an NCAA title. -- Photo GETTY
A psychologist claims Caitlin Clark harbors grudge against Angel Reese for preventing her from winning an NCAA title. -- Photo GETTY

Activist and psychologist Dr. Umar chimed in on the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. He claimed that the Indiana Fever superstar guard still holds a grudge against the Chicago Sky forward for preventing her from winning an NCAA title in 2023.

Ad

Speaking on the "It's Up There" podcast of BIG LOON on Saturday, Dr. Umar (Umar Rashad Ibn Abdullah-Johnson) claimed Clark still has bitterness towards Reese over losing in the NCAA title game.

He suggested that the former Iowa star may be one of the most popular WNBA stars with many accolades but not winning a college title continues to hound her.

He said:

"I think Cailtin Clark still harbors some animosity towards Angel Reese because Angel Reese still won the national championship. Reese prevented Caitlin Clark from getting an NCAA women's national championship. That matters.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"That is the reason she isn't an NCAA champion. So, no matter how white people worship Caitlin Clark, every time she steps on the court with Angel Reese, [she thinks] 'You're the reason I don't have a college ring' ..."
Ad

Clark and the Hawkeyes lost to Reese and the LSU Tigers in the 2023 NCAA title game. Reese further flamed things when she taunted Clark as the game was wrapping up, making the "You can't see me" gesture and pointing to her ring finger referencing their imminent championship victory.

From there, the two have been closely linked to one another, including now in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark says she has no regrets despite not winning an NCAA title

While an NCAA title eluded her in her distinguished collegiate career, Caitlin Clark said she had no regrets, knowing that she gave it her all and represented herself and her state well.

Ad

She spoke about it following the conclusion of her college run last year, telling reporters:

"Whether it's the way the fans have supported me, the way I've been able to represent my state where I grew up, my family being at every single game -- there's not a regret in my mind of how things went. I'll be able to sleep every night even though I never won a national championship.
Ad

She went on to say:

"I don't sit and sulk about the things that never happened. My mom always taught me, 'Keep your head high, be proud of everything that you've accomplished.' And, you know, I think I'm so hungry for a lot more, too."
NCAA Women&#039;s Basketball Tournament - National Championship - Source: Getty
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship - Source: Getty

Clark helped Iowa to back-to-back NCAA title game appearances in her final two years. They, however, fell short on both occasions, losing to LSU (2023) and South Carolina (2024).

She ended her collegiate career as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division 1, both men's and women's, before being taken as the top overall pick in last year's WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications