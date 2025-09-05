Angel Reese Suspension: Latest twist on Chicago Sky star ahead of Aces clash following tech foul drama explored

Angel Reese has attracted trouble from the Chicago Sky after hinting at a possible departure in the future. On Wednesday, a Chicago Tribune article reported the Sky forward's latest statements on her team's poor run this season.In her interview, Reese said that she was not settling for the poor performance from the Sky next season. She committed to helping the team grow and even said that she would help them with signings in the offseason.However, the Sky forward also dished out a subtle warning about her plans to leave if the Sky failed to improve.&quot;I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,&quot; she said.Following Reese's statements, the Chicago Sky took disciplinary action against their star forward. The franchise has suspended its two-time All-Star from Sunday's away game against the Las Vegas Aces.According to Underdog WNBA, Angel Reese will not play in the first half of the game against the Aces. The team cited the forward's statements as &quot;detrimental&quot; to the team. Reese will also miss the Sky's game against the Fever on Friday, as she faces a one-game suspension after accumulating eight technical fouls this season.Angel Reese apologizes to the Sky after her bold commentsAngel Reese's comments on the Sky's poor performance and departure from the team created a lot of buzz in the community. Fans all around the world started to speculate about the forward's departure even when she clearly said that she prioritizes helping the team grow before thinking of other options.Following Sky's 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Angel Reese spoke with the press and revealed that she had apologized to the team for her comments.&quot;I probably am frustrated with myself right now,” she said. “I think the language was taken out of context and I really didn’t intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they’ve been through this with me throughout the whole year.&quot;&quot;I just have to be better with my language because I know it’s not the message it’s the messenger. And understanding what I say can be taken any type of way. So, I just have to be better and grow from this.&quot;This season, the Chicago Sky were like an empty shell of the once formidable team they were known to be. They are out of playoff contention for the second time in a row and are holding 11th place in the standings with a 10-30 record.