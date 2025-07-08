Angel Reese wins over "hater" Jason Whitlock as analyst announces massive change of stance on Sky star: "I no longer hate watch"

Angel Reese has officially won over one of her harshest critics, Jason Whitlock. Since her arrival in the WNBA last season, Whitlock had been one of the most vocal skeptics of the Chicago Sky star, often targeting her with relentless criticism and harsh commentary.
But with Reese now performing at an elite level and shattering records with each game, even Whitlock is changing his tune. Following her standout performance against Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, the longtime analyst publicly declare that he's done "hate" watching Reese, signaling a major shift from critic to admirer.
"I no longer "hate" watch Angel Reese," Whitlock said on X (formerly Twitter). "She has handled criticism well and improved. I watched yesterday's game rooting for her. She's a good example of needing criticism and using criticism to improve."
Just two weeks ago, the idea of Angel Reese being in the MVP conversation might have seemed laughable. But fast forward to now, and the 6-foot-3 forward has completely flipped the narrative, so much so that she’s leapfrogged even Caitlin Clark in the current MVP race.
Reese has been dominating the boards at a historic pace, recently becoming the first player in WNBA history to notch at least 15 rebounds in five consecutive games. What’s truly stood out, however, is how much she’s evolved as an all-around player. She’s taken on more ball-handling duties and is now averaging 3.9 assists per game.
Fans react as Jason Whitlock changes stance on Angel Reese
The WNBA community was abuzz after Jason Whitlock announced he would no longer hate watch Angel Reese. Fans quickly chimed in with candid reactions, many applauding the veteran analyst for acknowledging Reese’s remarkable turnaround and joining in to celebrate her resurgence.
Reese will take the court again on Tuesday as the Chicago Sky face off against the Washington Mystics in an early morning showdown. The rising star will aim to extend her dominant streak and lead her team to a crucial victory.