WNBA fans lose it as Angel Reese vaults past Caitlin Clark in MVP race with historic stretch of dominance: "Better than Clark"

Angel Reese continued her sensational run of form with yet another dominant performance in the Chicago Sky's narrow 80-75 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Despite the defeat, Reese’s all-around brilliance pushed her ahead of Caitlin Clark in the WNBA MVP race, earning her the third-best odds to win the coveted award.

According to Polymarket, Reese’s MVP odds surged to +530 after her historic outing against the Lynx. The Sky forward became the first player in WNBA history to notch at least 15 rebounds in five straight games. Her relentless dominance now places her just behind Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas in the MVP standings, per oddsmakers.

The internet erupted as Reese’s blazing stretch vaulted her past Caitlin Clark in the MVP conversation. Fans flooded social media with raw reactions, hailing the former LSU star for her incredible performances and giving her the flowers she rightfully deserves.

"Better than Clark," a fan commented.

Siphon @SiphonLord LINK BETTER THAN CLARK

Another fan commented:

ONEPLAYR @oneplayr_App LINK Angel Reese is putting up historic numbers,absolute domination on the boards. She’s rewriting the WNBA record books in real time. 👏🔥

A fan said:

AB @Frm713x LINK She’s actually improving but people gonna hate on her still unfortunately

Another fan said:

Subby5000 @subby5000 LINK Love the leap she’s taken this season

A user wrote:

BuffBoy 🦬 @skobuffss LINK Haters went back in hibernation. 👀

Another user wrote:

$osa @flipduncan83 LINK Most consistent

Angel Reese leaves A'ja Wilson behind to secure huge record

Angel Reese may have had a slow start to the season, but her remarkable resurgence has been nothing short of impressive. In addition to recording five straight games with at least 15 rebounds, Reese now owns the WNBA record for the most games in a single season with both 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The Chicago Sky star has achieved the feat four times this season, breaking the previous record held jointly by legends A'ja Wilson, Jonquel Jones and Lisa Leslie. In Sunday’s clash against the Minnesota Lynx, Reese delivered yet another standout performance with 16 points and 17 rebounds.

While her MVP case has undoubtedly strengthened, the Sky's overall struggles will hinder her chances. Chicago currently sits at 5-12 after 17 games, which may impact how voters view Reese’s individual brilliance. The 6-foot-3 forward is averaging 12.6 points and 12.8 rebounds per game this season.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark, who was once second in MVP odds, has seen her stock drop due to injuries. According to Polymarket, the Indiana Fever sensation now holds the fifth-best odds in the MVP race.

