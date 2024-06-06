Angry Angel Reese sounds alarms after Chennedy Carter harassed at hotel: "This really is outta control and needs to STOP"

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky let her frustrations out on social media after teammate Chennedy Carter was harassed near the team's hotel. The Sky are in Washington, D.C. for their 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup matchup against the Mystics on Thursday.

In a post on her official X account, Reese wants the harassment to stop and called the incident "nasty work." She's upset that some people were able to find out the team's hotel details and took pictures of Carter as they were stepping off the bus.

"Finding out our team's hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammate's face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. This really is outta control and needs to STOP," Reese wrote.

Yahoo! Sports has confirmed that Chennedy Carter was the player harassed and the hotel security stepped in to stop it. Carter infamously shoulder-checked Caitlin Clark in a game last week which led to a lot of chirping on social media.

Carter has been criticized for her actions and was even called jealous by a lot of prominent athletes. Even Angel Reese, who seemingly celebrated Carter's hit on Clark, was unable to avoid "jealous" comments in the past few days.

Nevertheless, harassment from fans is never the answer. Even Clark has not commented about the issue and wants everyone to just move on. Two more teammates who witnessed the incident called out fans on X.

"WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!!" Isabelle Harrison wrote.

"Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn. Some 'fans' have NO CHILLLLL," Michaela Onyenwere commented.

Angel Reese coming off her first-ever ejection

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky was ejected in their last game against the New York Liberty.

Frustrations on and off the court are rampant for Angel Reese. Prior to Wednesday's harassment outside their team hotel, Reese was ejected for the very first time in her career. It took just eight games as Reese was called for two quick technical fouls on Tuesday night in Chicago.

Referee Charles Watson called the first technical foul on Reese after arguing with a call. Reese was then whistled for a second technical after she waved off Watson, who did not like the gesture. She was then escorted out of the court and headed back to the locker room with around two minutes left in the game against the New York Liberty.

The WNBA rescinded the second technical foul, but Reese will have to pay the $200 fine for her first technical. However, Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball promised to cover it.