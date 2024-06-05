Hall of Famer doesn't hold back on Chennedy Carter controversy: "If I were Caitlin Clark, I would have punched her" 

WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman shared her thoughts on the recent controversy involving Chennedy Carter and Caitlin Clark. It seems like she wanted the Indiana Fever rookie to stand her ground.

In the game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever on June 1, Carter committed a flagrant foul on Clark, which was initially called a common foul.

After her team had conceded a layup, Carter initially exchanged some angry words with Clark, after which she scored. However, instead of simply jogging back to her defensive end, Carter ended up shouting again at Clark, after which she shoved the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft to the floor.

Both players spoke out on the incident afterward, with Lieberman now having a say as well.

"If I were Caitlin Clark, I would've punched her in the face. I'm from New York, and I would have told her to, 'f**k off.' That would actually cure the problem," Lieberman said.

Chennedy Carter speaks out on the Caitlin Clark controversy

Carter herself was met with a standing ovation during the Chicago Sky’s recent home game against New York Liberty. While she responded with 16 points and three rebounds, Carter initially ‘didn't want to answer’ any questions related to Caitlin Clark and said that she had no regrets over the foul itself.

However, when explaining her actions, she recently claimed that it was down to the fact that she is a competitor, which led to the kind of response fans saw her come up with during the Fever game:

"I think at the end of the day, I'm a competitor," Carter said. "Now that it's another day, I've had an off day, now I can answer your questions and let you know how I really feel about things. II'm a competitor, and I'm gonna compete no matter who you are, and no matter who's in front of me."

“So, that's just what it was. Heat of the moment play, we're getting at it, we're going back and forth, it's basketball, it's all hoops. After we finish the game, it's all love," Carter added.

Hence, while a range of WNBA fans have responded angrily, Carter herself claimed that the moment arose due to the heat of the moment rather than any other kind of animosity that she has for Caitlin Clark.