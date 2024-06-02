Chennedy Carter compounds Caitlin Clark loathing with another verbal assault: "What does she bring to the table man"

Chennedy Carter added further fire to the controversy stemming from her shoving Caitlin Clark to the floor during the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever clash on Saturday. In the first time Chicago's Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso faced the 2024 WNBA No. 1 draft pick, Indiana won in thrilling fashion 71-70 after all the Fever starters finished in double digits.

However, the biggest highlight came during the third quarter, when Carter bumped Clark after throwing some words at the WNBA prodigy. The shove was deemed a common foul in-game but was upgraded to a flagrant-1 violation by the league on Sunday.

Regardless, Carter has added further fumes to the controversy, and ended up taunting Clark further in a reply on Threads, according to Bleacher Report:

“Besides three point shooting what does she bring to the table man.”

While the question can be asked, Clark has enjoyed an impressive start to her career despite the Fever's 2-8 record. She has averaged 16.9 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Her effective field-goal percentage is 47.4%, and she is converting 31.0% of her 3-pointers.

As the stats suggest, her 3-point shooting is not a highlight of her time in the WNBA thus far, even if Chennedy Carter believes that's all she brings to the table.

Caitlin Clark unmoved with Chicago Sky antics after Angel Reese’s team suffer defeat

Chennedy Carter’s comment comes after a plethora of stories shared on her Instagram, in which she appears to defend her flagrant foul. While Angel Reese was seen celebrating the foul, Caitlin Clark accepted the situation as a consequence of her presence in the league:

“It is what it is. I feel like I’m just at the point where you accept it and don’t retaliate. I’m trying not to let it bother me.”

Clark has seemed thoroughly focused on her team. While the Fever have struggled to get wins, she has shown plenty of evidence of why she is so highly rated.

Carter's comment came after she declined to answer questions about Clark on Saturday:

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.”

Chicago Sky fans will hope that Carter’s response can be restricted to the court, and their team ends up on the winning side the next time the teams play.