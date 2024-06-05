Caitlin Clark's hype train for WNBA's recent growth shut down by Draymond Green: "A'ja Wilson to me is the American dream"

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn't on the Caitlin Clark hype train and lauded WNBA star A'ja Wilson. There are more fans watching women's basketball because of Clark this season and most of them have talked about the potential greatness of the Indiana Fever rookie.

However, some believe that other stars in the league should be watched because of their incredible skill on the floor. Green is one of the people who believe that fans should focus on other star players in the league. The Warriors star cited Las Vegas Aces player A'ja Wilson as the "American Dream."

"The best thing since sliced bread in the WNBA is A'ja Wilson. I'm not necessarily in the mindset that it's all Caitlin Clark, no, A'ja Wilson is great. A'ja Wilson to me is the American dream," Green said.

Trending

"Coming from a two-parent household, grew, got better, young black girl, had everything against her, beat the odds to become what soon will be known as the greatest player to ever grace the WNBA."

Expand Tweet

The four-time champion mentioned that Wilson is the most marketable player in the league right now. However, he pointed out that it's up to the WNBA to market her properly.

Wilson won Rookie of the Year and earned an All-Star spot in the same season. The Aces star also won the regular season MVP twice in her young seven-year career. Also, she's part of the Las Vegas squad that won the title in back-to-back seasons.

Also read: WNBA Award Winners for May: A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark steal the show

How has Caitlin Clark performed so far?

Caitlin Clark has struggled to make an impact early this season but has lived up to the hype. She's played 11 games, and the former Iowa standout has performed well. Clark is averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists despite shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

Clark has had good games so far but the bad ones are sometimes given more attention. In her last game, she only scored three points and shot 1-10 from the field. There was also a game earlier this season where she had eight points and shot 2-8 from the field.

The rookie needs more time to adjust to the pace of the WNBA, but she has what it takes to live up to the hype.

Also read: Former NBA champ validates Angel Reese's apparent jab at Caitlin Clark on WNBA growth