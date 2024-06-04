WNBA Award Winners for May: A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark steal the show 

The WNBA on June 3 announced the award winners for May. Las Vegas Aces' superstar A'ja Wilson and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark headlined the award winners list.

The WNBA also revealed the winners of the Eastern Conference Player of the Month, Western Conference Player of the Month, Rookie of the Month and Coach of the Month.

A'ja Wilson secured the Western Conference Player of the Month award while Caitlin Clark was awarded with the Rookie of the Month honor.

Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas bagged the Easter Conference Player of the Month award, while Sun coach Stephanie White won the Coach of the Month award.

Here's a closer look at each award winner's performance in WNBA for May.

WNBA award winners for May

#1. A'ja Wilson – Western Conference Player of the Month

The reigning WNBA Finals MVP has had a stupendous start to the 2024 season. In May, Wilson averaged 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

She began the season with five consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound games. A'ja Wilson ranks second in scoring and first in rebounds in the WNBA this season.

Furthermore, she now has nine Player of the Month awards, which is the joint second-most by a player in WNBA history.

#2. Alyssa Thomas – Eastern Conference Player of the Month

Connecticut Sun is off to a spectacular start to the 2024 WNBA season. Alyssa Thomas has led the Sun's charge from the front, taking the franchise to the best start in the league, 8-0.

Thomas averaged 14.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 8.7 apg and 1.7 spg in May.

#3. Caitlin Clark – Rookie of the Month

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark won the Rookie of the Month award for May. Clark had excellent outings last month, even though her team Indiana Fever failed to win games.

Caitlin Clark averaged 17.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 6.6 apg in May while Indiana had a 1-8 record.

#4. Stephanie White – Coach of the Month

The Connecticut Sun are the best team of the 2024 WNBA season so far. Coach Stephanie White has led the franchise to an 8-0 start to begin the season.

In May, Connecticut won all seven games they played, and White was dully recognized with the Coach of the Month award for her leadership.