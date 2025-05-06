"Another WNBA coward": Fans react strongly as Paige Bueckers decries lack of 'equal coverage' for Black women

Paige Bueckers is the WNBA's latest star after being draft No. 1 by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Her arrival to the league was highly anticipated, and now that she is finally a pro, fans are excited to see what she can do at the highest level. However, Bueckers is already making a statement about something is bigger than the WNBA: how black women are covered in the media.

Throughout her college career at UConn, Paige Bueckers was known as a player who led her teammates on and off the court. She has offered her opinions on what she thinks the media should change in their approach, especially when it comes to covering female athletes.

Her comments on the issue, specifically on what she said about how female athletes of different races are covered have triggered a variety of reactions from fans. Bueckers spoke with Times Magazine to share her thoughts, and one quote has fans up in arms after she doubled down on what WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark said about the media's coverage of black women.

It’s still an issue, every single day. There’s not ever equal coverage,” Bueckers said. “There’s white privilege every single day that I see. I feel like even just marketability, people tend to favor white people, white males, white women. I think it should be equal opportunity.”

One fan took to social media to express his opinion, saying that Paige Bueckers is fearful of how fans perceive her.

"white guilt has become a horrible disease," commented one fan.

"white basketball players always overcompensating," said another.

"Stay out of this Paige, STICK TO PLAYING BASKETBALL!!!" one commenter demanded.

"They’re still gonna bully and beat you up, Paige," one fan predicted, drawing comparisons between Bueckers and Caitlin Clark.

One fan took to Paige Bueckers' defense, supporting what she said.

"Agree I dont see espn or those morning talk shows talking about Aja Wilson or Skyler Diggins," one fan commented.

Paige Bueckers faces the same obstacles as Caitlin Clark did

While Paige Bueckers' first year in the WNBA will have a lot less fanfare than Clark's did, both players know what it is like to be followed so closely by a large audience. Clark faced ridicule and hate from fans around the country as well as some back-handed comments from her peers in the league as she navigated through her rookie season.

Paige Bueckers, another white women's basketball star, is expected to be welcomed in a similar manner. However, her comments could be seen as proof that she doesn't only care about herself and her image in the league.

Players in the WNBA are trying to adapt to the fact that their game is getting more coverage than ever before. The league will have more televised games than ever before and a new collective bargaining agreement could pave the way to big paydays this winter. However, the coverage of the league remains an issue, something that Bueckers is hoping will change in the near future.

