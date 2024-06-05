WNBA Twitter provides receipts to counter 'nobody was watching Caitlin Clark before Angel Reese' narrative: "Stop the lying"

The debate over Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA and women's basketball rages on with fellow rookie Angel Reese saying that nobody was watching the former Iowa star until their rivalry was put to the fore during the last two NCAA tournaments.

It is something that WNBA Twitter does not agree with, saying that while Clark's fame went several notches higher during her high-stakes games against Reese and LSU, people were already aware of her before her stellar plays for their showdown.

One Twitter account came up with screenshots of its tweets about Caitlin Clark's impressive games while playing for the University of Iowa, where she rewrote several NCAA basketball records. It was in response to FS1 show Speak host Joy Taylor's take that Reese was not wrong in saying nobody talked about Clark as much until she came into the picture.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans also reacted to what Taylor had to say on the issue, with some giving further proofs the go against her take.

X user stu pedasso (@sauce0534) wrote:

"From 2022 a year before the LSU game.. nice revisionist history though Joy, take off the race tinted glasses."

Expand Tweet

@lilkasperss was short and direct with:

"Stop the lying .."

X user KiD ROSE (@legendof231) took Taylor to task, saying:

"Man you can't be a professional jounalist & be so misinformed."

Along the same line, @DenButerbaugh said:

"@JayTalorTalks Huh? Where have you been"

@Biggievan1969, for his part, highlighted who Clark is, saying:

"That is flat out wrong. CC was huge even before Iowa beat South Carolina to get to the National Cjampionship Game. I can't believe she co-hosts a sports show and wasn't aware of Clark."

Reese recently reacted to assertions that the renewed interest in women's basketball is because of Caitlin Clark, saying that a significant part of it was also because of her:

"People are pulling up to the games, we got celebrities coming to the games, sold out arenas, just because of [the 2023 NCAA championship game]... The reason why we watching women's basketball is not just because of one person, it's because of me, too. And I want y'all to realize that."

Back in the 2023 NCAA Finals, LSU defeated Iowa, 102-85. However, it was Reese's celebration that had her showing her ring finger to Clark and doing John Cena's "You can't see me" hand gesture that grabbed the headlines.

The following year, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes came back stronger to eliminate the Tigers in the Elite Eight, winning, 97-84, with Clark finishing with 41 points and hitting nine triples.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese making waves in first year in the WNBA

While their respective teams are struggling to find consistency, prized WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are making things happen from their end in their maiden pro season.

Clark, the top overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft, has been all-around for the Indiana Fever (2-9) in the 11 games she has played, with team-high averages of 15.6 points, 6.4 assists and 1.3 steals, to go along 5.1 rebounds and one block in 33 minutes.

She, however, is still struggling with her shots, shooting 35.7% from the field and 29.7% from deep while also prone to 5.4 turnovers per contest.

Reese, the seventh overall pick, for her part, has been a constant double-double threat for the Chicago Sky (3-5) in eight games so far, with norms of 10.9 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes of play. Of her rebounds, five come from the offensive end, making her one of the best in that department league-wide.

Shooting, though, is still a problem for her, going on a 33.8% clip per outing.

Clark and the Fever defeated Reese and the Sky in their first showdown this season, winning, 71-70. They next play on June 16 in Indiana.