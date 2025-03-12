Arike Ogunbowale shares 3-word reaction for fiancee Lala Ronay during luxurious boat getaway

WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale had a luxurious boat getaway with fiancee Lala Ronay in Miami. She shared photos of it on social media and expressed adoration to her partner.

The four-time All-Star from the Dallas Wings posted snaps of their quick escape on her Instagram stories, showing a spotless view of the bay and Ronay relaxing on a yacht.

Ogunbowale had a three-word action to Ronay's photo, writing:

" My favorite view"

Enjoying the sights

Arike Ogunbowale and Ronay are in Miami as she competes in the newly formed 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League.

The couple got engaged in May last year in an intimate gathering with friends and family. They had been together for a while before Ogunbowale popped the question.

Ronay is a social media influencer, doing lifestyle and fashion vlogs and videos primarily, garnering her quite a following. On Instagram alone, she has over 470,000 followers while also maintaining a presence on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Arike Ogunbowale extends stay in Miami as Vinyl advances to Unrivaled semifinals

Arike Ogunbowale and Lala Ronay are extending their stay in Miami as the former's Vinyl Basketball Club booked a semifinal spot at Unrivaled.

Vinyl secured the final playoff spot on the final regular season play on Monday, joining early qualifiers Lunar Owls BC, Rose BC and Laces BC.

It ended with a similar 5-9 record with Mist BC but its 4-7 record against playoff teams trumped Mist's 3-8 card in the category.

Arike Ogunbowale only played eight out of 14 games in the regular season for Vinyl but was still a key part in their campaign. She was the third leading scorer of the team with 10 points, behind Rhyne Howard (20.5 points) and Dearica Hamby (19.9 points), to go along with 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds and 13 minutes per game.

In the playoffs, which is a one-game knockout game, Ogunbowale and Vinyl will face off with top-seed Lunar Owls (13-1), which is bannered by Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Allisha Gray.

The teams met three times in the regular season, with Lunar Owls sweeping all of the games. The other semifinal bracket will see Rose (8-6) and Laces (7-7) slugging it out.

The Unrivaled playoffs will take place on March 16 with the final set for March 17 at the Wayfair Arena.

