  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • A’ja Wilson
  • "Arrogance from this woman is insane": Fever fans destroy A'ja Wilson for strange comments after getting schooled by Aliyah Boston

"Arrogance from this woman is insane": Fever fans destroy A'ja Wilson for strange comments after getting schooled by Aliyah Boston

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 24, 2025 11:00 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
"Arrogance from this woman is insane": Fever fans destroy A'ja Wilson for strange comments after getting schooled by Aliyah Boston. (Image Source: Getty)

Ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson was asked about Aliyah Boston’s defense in Game 1. Fresh off her fourth MVP award, Wilson was completely shut down by the Fever center as the Aces suffered a humiliating home loss.

Ad

Wilson shot a pathetic 2 of 11 (18%) when guarded by Boston in Game 1. It was the worst FG% against a single defender for Wilson in a playoff game over the last five seasons. When asked why Boston was so effective, Wilson made a curious comment and refused to give props to the Fever center.

"It was no different than any other time I play Aliyah, or any other big in this league," Wilson said. "It’s always very physical and it’s playoffs, so they let you get away with a lot of different things."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Social media was abuzz after Wilson’s candid remarks, which came on the heels of her woeful 6 of 22 shooting performance in Game 1. Fever fans launched a scathing attack on the Aces superstar and slammed her of downplaying Boston’s effort.

"The arrogance from this woman is insane. I want to win even more now," a fan wrote.
Ad

Wrote another:

Ad

A fan commented:

Ad

Commented another:

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Said another:

Ad

A'ja Wilson finds way to keep Aliyah Boston at bay

Aliyah Boston couldn’t stop A’ja Wilson from delivering a game-winning performance for the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 on Tuesday. The two WNBA stars were locked in another intense physical battle, but this time, Wilson came out on top.

Ad

The Aces forward erupted with a dominant all-around performance, scoring 25 points on 10 of 18 shooting, including a perfect 1 of 1 from 3-point range. She also grabbed nine rebounds, dished out one assist, recorded five steals and blocked two shots in 33 minutes. Wilson finished with a game-high plus/minus rating of +24.

Meanwhile, Boston delivered a solid outing for the Fever, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the team to keep pace with the Aces. The center recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications