"Arrogance from this woman is insane": Fever fans destroy A'ja Wilson for strange comments after getting schooled by Aliyah Boston

Ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson was asked about Aliyah Boston’s defense in Game 1. Fresh off her fourth MVP award, Wilson was completely shut down by the Fever center as the Aces suffered a humiliating home loss.Wilson shot a pathetic 2 of 11 (18%) when guarded by Boston in Game 1. It was the worst FG% against a single defender for Wilson in a playoff game over the last five seasons. When asked why Boston was so effective, Wilson made a curious comment and refused to give props to the Fever center.&quot;It was no different than any other time I play Aliyah, or any other big in this league,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;It’s always very physical and it’s playoffs, so they let you get away with a lot of different things.&quot;Social media was abuzz after Wilson’s candid remarks, which came on the heels of her woeful 6 of 22 shooting performance in Game 1. Fever fans launched a scathing attack on the Aces superstar and slammed her of downplaying Boston’s effort.&quot;The arrogance from this woman is insane. I want to win even more now,&quot; a fan wrote.Ken Swift @kenswiftLINKThe arrogance from this woman is insane. I want to win even more now.Wrote another: Yesenia_B 🌺 @Yesenia_B78LINKSame!! She's butt hurt they got beat the same day she is named MVP and outscored by Kelsey!!A fan commented: Randy Youngblood @RandyYoungbloodLINKGet ready! The A’ja Whistle will be back tonight guaranteed! bc @WNBA knows the Aces don’t beat @IndianaFever without it.Commented another: Jaime Zaruba @cwzarzmomLINKIf it was no different, why did she suck so much? LolA fan said: Brandi @AlterMyBrainLINKThe shade is crazy. Just own up that you got outplayed. The comment about getting away with a lot of different things? Well yes A'ja, you did get away with quite a few fouls...Said another:Alkemyst @Alkemyst707LINKIs A'ja even capable of giving props to an opponent?A'ja Wilson finds way to keep Aliyah Boston at bayAliyah Boston couldn’t stop A’ja Wilson from delivering a game-winning performance for the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 on Tuesday. The two WNBA stars were locked in another intense physical battle, but this time, Wilson came out on top.The Aces forward erupted with a dominant all-around performance, scoring 25 points on 10 of 18 shooting, including a perfect 1 of 1 from 3-point range. She also grabbed nine rebounds, dished out one assist, recorded five steals and blocked two shots in 33 minutes. Wilson finished with a game-high plus/minus rating of +24.Meanwhile, Boston delivered a solid outing for the Fever, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the team to keep pace with the Aces. The center recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.