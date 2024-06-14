Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Player game stats and box score | June 13, 2024

  • home icon
By Orlando Silva
Modified Jun 14, 2024 02:07 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Indiana Fever
The Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever duel at Gainbridge Fieldhouse experienced some changes during the development of the game. The host team took an early lead, which was almost in jeopardy towards the end of the matchup. Despite being below the .500 mark, the Fever didn't hold back against the Dream and put on a notable performance, securing its fourth win in the 2024 WNBA season.

Rhyne Howard put on a show for the Dream, scoring 26 points on 7-15 from the field and 6-10 from beyond the arc. Cheyenne Parker followed with 18 points, while Allisha Gray scored 12 points and Haley Jones added 10.

On the Fever's side, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell went off today, scoring 27 and 24 points, respectively. NaLyssa Smith added 10 points while Kristy Wallace scored six and Caitlin Clark added seven. Off the bench, Katie Lou Samuelson scored in double digits, contributing with 11 points to the 91-84 Fever's win.

Atlanta Dream Players Stats and Box Score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3PT+/-
Nia Coffey4450110-60-4-9
Tina Charles2600001-40-1-11
Allisha Gray12510105-111-3-11
Rhyne Howard26212007-156-106
Haley Jones10330034-100-10
Cheyenne Parker18653037-120-00
Naz Hillmon1 3 20110-00-06
Aerial Powers8 2 11023-61-3-5
Crystal Dangerfield3 020011-31-2-9

Indiana Fever Players Stats and Box Score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3PT+/-
NaLyssa Smith10510103-80-12
Aliyah Boston2713210112-210-110
Kelsey Mitchell24222017-143-74
Kristy Wallace6321212-72-42
Caitlin Clark7460273-111-62
Katie Lou Samuelson113 10003-43-40
Erica Wheeler4 3 30032-4
0-112
Lexie Hull2 1 12110-30-2-1

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Game Summary

The Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever appeared to be a close game on paper, and based on their respective league records, it seemed like an easy win for the visitors.

However, the Fever took care of things from the very beginning, taking a 33-24 lead in the first quarter. This advantage never faded and the Fever got the fourth victory of the season with a 91-84 final score.

Indy won the second quarter, outscoring Atlanta 26-20, and maintained a lead of 59-44 going into halftime. The Dream showed signs of life in the third quarter, winning it 18-14 and getting close to the home team. The fourth quarter presented a little drama, with the Dream also winning it 22-18, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit the Fever built in the first half.

Caitlin Clark once again struggled with turnovers, recording a game-high of seven. The Fever escaped with the victory thanks to two big performances from Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, surprising the Dream of Rhyne Howard.

