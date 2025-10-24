"Atleast they hired a woman" - WNBA Fans Abuzz Over Seattle Storm's Historic Decision in Naming New Head Coach

WNBA fans reacted to the Seattle Storm's hiring of Sonia Raman as their new head coach for the upcoming season. The decision came just over a month after former head coach Noelle Quinn was fired by the team.

Her hiring his historic in the WNBA, as she becomes to first Indian-origin person to lead a WNBA team. Raman was also the first even Indian descent person to coach an NBA team. She was an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2020-2024.

Reacting to the update, one of the fans said he was happy that Raman was leading the Seattle Storm.

"Amazing she's the nicest person in the whole!!! Very smart great basketball mind was on coaching staff in Memphis."

However, one fan expressed skepticism about the whole move by the Blazers.

"the decision wasn't going to solve "Storm going to be making some major trades bye the deadline that’s not going to work."

A fan took a jab at the Storm.

"At least they hired a women," the fan wrote.

One of the fans trolled the Seattle Storm for the decision.

"just when i thought the WNBA couldn’t get any worse LOL."

A fan slammed the team for hiring a coach without WNBA experience.

"Another WNBA coach who barely has been in the W, with more of a background in the NBA, getting the job."

Traumatized by the recent federal arrests in the NBA, a fan thought that it was another gambling-related issue.

"I saw the word “deal” and automatically thought this was someone cutting a deal with the FBI to avoid prison."

"I love this so much for her but for a hot second, I was scared babygirl got caught up in these NBA gambling indictments. my chest locked up like HABIBI NOOOOO."

New Seattle Storm's head coach Sonia Raman's record

Sonia Raman agreed to a multi-year new deal with thr Seattle Storm, according to Front Office Sports. Raman has been thr assistant coach for the New York Liberty before joining the Storm as the head coach.

Raman had joined the Liberty just last season. After the Liberty fired Sandy Brondello, the team had also interviewed for the position. She became the fourth coach to fill the opening position in the league.

Sonia Raman had previously worked as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies under Taylor Jenkins. She held the position from 2020-2024, making history as the first Indian origin person to hold that position in the NBA.

Before joining the NBA for the coaching position, she served as an assistant coach for Wellesley and MIT.

