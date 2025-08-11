"Been in Lexie’s corner from the very beginning": Fever fans absolutely adore Sophie Cunningham's heartfelt gesture for Lexie Hull 

Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull have developed an excellent relationship in their first season as teammates on the Indiana Fever, and it was on full display during Saturday's game against the Chicago Sky. Hull was in the middle of one of the worst slumps of her career, shooting 4 of 31 from deep in her last eight games before the Sky matchup.However, she bounced back, dropping 17 points on 4 of 6 shots from deep. It was a massive performance considering the Fever’s injury woes had worsened after Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald were sidelined for the season following ACL and broken foot injuries in Thursday’s contest against the Phoenix Mercury.The Fever fanbase and Hull's teammates were ecstatic to see Lexie Hull finally catch a break and deliver. Sophie Cunningham, in particular, stood out with her efforts to show support for Hull. After Sunday's game during the walkoff interviews, Cunningham stayed back for the Fever's 3-and-D specialist.Photographer Bri Lewerke shared photos of Cunningham cheering on Hull on Sunday.Fever fans online were in awe of their chemistry. One X user reacting to these pictures said:Nikelodeon @Nikelodeon2021LINK@brilewerke @sophaller @lexiehulll Triplet was proud! She’s been in Lexie’s corner from the very beginning.❤️Another added:Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy @SarcasmStardustLINK@brilewerke @sophaller @lexiehulll Look how proud she isMore reactions followed:Kimberly Dinga, M.S.Ed @literacy_kimLINK@brilewerke @sophaller @lexiehulll The impact the team is having on each other this year is beautiful to watchJoyceli24 @joyceli2425LINK@brilewerke @sophaller @lexiehulll She’s legitimately happy for her.Lisa @Cw383LisaLINK@brilewerke @sophaller @lexiehulll Sophie is a freaking AMAZING team mate…she has everyone’s back and she celebrates their accomplishments, podcasts, etc…Sophie Cunningham was just as good as Lexie Hull against SkyLexie Hull's bounce-back game inadvertently took attention off what Sophie Cunningham brought to the table for the Fever against the Sky. While playing the point guard position after Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson's injuries and Caitlin Clark on the sidelines, Cunningham tallied 16 points, three rebounds and two assists, shooting 5 of 10, including 3 of 6 from deep.It was her third outing in four games in which she had scored at least 16 and made three 3-pointers or more. Hull also credited Cunningham in her postgame interview, lauding her for “sacrificing” after taking on point guard duties alongside Kelsey Mitchell.“Her [Kelsey] and Sophie, putting themselves before the team, making sure that they're sacrificing, playing out of position, doing things that they don't normally do,” Hull said on Saturday. “Maybe uncomfortable, but I think they both really did a great job of sacrificing in those moments and doing what the team needed to do.”Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull will hope to deliver just as well as Caitlin Clark prepares for her return. The Fever superstar is seemingly inching closer to getting some on-court action after a three-week absence with a right groin issue. Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Wings, Clark is listed as a game-time decision.