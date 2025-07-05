Lexie Hull raved about her Indiana Fever teammate Aari McDonald, who continues to be an example of staying ready and cashing in on an opportunity. After DeWanna Bonner forced her way out of Indiana, it opened the door for the Fever to sign McDonald for rest of the season, after she earlier impressed on a hardship deal.

McDonald signed a one-year, $72,414 deal after DeWanna Bonner got waived by the Indiana-based franchise. The veteran guard's arrival turned into a blessing in disguise as her impactful performances have been crucial in the team's three-game win streak without Caitlin Clark.

"She’s (McDonald) been a steal for us," Hull said. "She’s bringing everything that we needed. Energy offensively, energy defensively. She’s fit into this system seamlessly. We couldn’t ask for more from her."

Aari McDonald’s stellar performances left coach Stephanie White with no choice but to elevate her into the starting lineup in Caitlin Clark’s absence. Stepping in for Sydney Colson, the former LA Sparks guard has been a relentless force on both ends of the court.

From her sharp shooting and tenacious defense to her playmaking and tireless hustle, McDonald has consistently delivered with authority. It’s fair to say the Fever wouldn’t be anywhere near an above .500 record (9-8) without the veteran guard’s consistent, high-level contributions.

Lexie Hull joins Aliyah Boston in acknowledging Aari McDonald's impact

Lexie Hull wasn’t the only Indiana Fever star to shower Aari McDonald with praise following the team’s commanding 81-54 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. Aliyah Boston also lauded the veteran guard, crediting her with completely transforming the team since joining the roster.

Boston described McDonald as the "perfect missing piece" and pointed to her game-high plus/minus of +26 as clear proof of her invaluable presence. She emphasized how the 5-foot-6 guard’s ability to impact both ends of the floor has elevated the entire squad.

Despite playing in just six games for the Fever this season, McDonald has already carved out a special place in the hearts of fans. She’s averaging 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

