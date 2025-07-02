"Dewanna Gonner": Fever fans clown DeWanna Bonner for missing out on $50,000 after forcing exit from Indiana 

DeWanna Bonner faced heavy backlash from Indiana Fever fans after the team clinched its first-ever Commissioner's Cup title on Tuesday. The Fever delivered a dominant 74-59 victory and walked away with the championship trophy along with a $500,000 prize pool and $120,000 in cryptocurrency.

Each player on the roster is expected to take home around $50,000 but not Bonner. The veteran forward, who recently forced her way out of Indiana, was waived by the franchise ahead of the tournament, a move that raised eyebrows at the time.

After the Fever's title win and celebratory cash haul, Bonner began trending online. Fans didn’t hold back, ruthlessly trolling her for walking away from a golden opportunity, both in terms of glory and payday.

"Dewanna Gonner!!!" a fan said.

Dude @Duder1959 LINK Dewanna Gonner!!! 😂😂

Another fan said:

rk.flow @rkFL0W LINK Still waiting to apologize as loud as my disrespect was for you bailing on the team!! But in the meantime.... Aari $50k Veteran "leadership": $0

A fan commented:

Ty @tchamp_22 LINK When the office lottery ticket hits a week after you walk out.

Another fan commented:

IDX-Texas @idxde_ LINK 🤣🤣🤣 couldn’t have happened to a better Benedict.

A user wrote:

C @C038254 LINK We couldn’t have done it without kicking her to the curb.

Another user wrote:

𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗮 𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲 @junebug_grace LINK Couldn’t have happened to a better person 😏

Why did DeWanna Bonner leave Indiana Fever?

DeWanna Bonner opened up about her decision to part ways with the Indiana Fever following the team's announcement to waive the veteran forward. The two-time WNBA champion admitted that things didn’t pan out as she had envisioned when she signed with the Fever in free agency earlier this offseason.

"Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization’s willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career," Bonner said in a release.

Bonner’s stint in Indiana came to a quick end after just nine appearances. The former Connecticut Sun star struggled to find her rhythm, averaging 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during her short-lived tenure with the franchise.

