  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • DeWanna Bonner
  • "Dewanna Gonner": Fever fans clown DeWanna Bonner for missing out on $50,000 after forcing exit from Indiana 

"Dewanna Gonner": Fever fans clown DeWanna Bonner for missing out on $50,000 after forcing exit from Indiana 

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 02, 2025 11:00 GMT
Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
"Dewanna Gonner": Fever fans clown DeWanna Bonner for missing out on $50,000 after forcing exit from Indiana. (Image Source: Getty)

DeWanna Bonner faced heavy backlash from Indiana Fever fans after the team clinched its first-ever Commissioner's Cup title on Tuesday. The Fever delivered a dominant 74-59 victory and walked away with the championship trophy along with a $500,000 prize pool and $120,000 in cryptocurrency.

Ad

Each player on the roster is expected to take home around $50,000 but not Bonner. The veteran forward, who recently forced her way out of Indiana, was waived by the franchise ahead of the tournament, a move that raised eyebrows at the time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the Fever's title win and celebratory cash haul, Bonner began trending online. Fans didn’t hold back, ruthlessly trolling her for walking away from a golden opportunity, both in terms of glory and payday.

"Dewanna Gonner!!!" a fan said.
Ad

Another fan said:

Ad

A fan commented:

Ad

Another fan commented:

Ad

A user wrote:

Ad

Another user wrote:

Ad

Why did DeWanna Bonner leave Indiana Fever?

DeWanna Bonner opened up about her decision to part ways with the Indiana Fever following the team's announcement to waive the veteran forward. The two-time WNBA champion admitted that things didn’t pan out as she had envisioned when she signed with the Fever in free agency earlier this offseason.

"Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization’s willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career," Bonner said in a release.
Ad

Bonner’s stint in Indiana came to a quick end after just nine appearances. The former Connecticut Sun star struggled to find her rhythm, averaging 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during her short-lived tenure with the franchise.

Also Read: "Team plays better without Caitlin": WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark's teammate Natasha Howard wins Commissioner's Cup MVP

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications