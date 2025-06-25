DeWanna Bonner finally breaks silence on fallout with Indiana Fever after getting waived: "Fit did not work out"

DeWanna Bonner's ill-fated tenure with the Indiana Fever came to an end Wednesday as the front office waived her. In a news release, the 16-year WNBA veteran delivered a long-awaited reaction to the abrupt end of her relationship with the Fever.

Bonner was kept away from the team since June 10, missing the last five games, citing personal reasons. Reportedly, the two-time WNBA champion initiated a trade request, with a special preference for the Phoenix Mercury or the Atlanta Dream. However, Fever couldn't find a trade partner for Bonner and released her, so interested teams can now claim her from the waiver wire before she becomes a free agent.

The Indiana Fever signed the Alabama native during the offseason this year on a one-year contract valued at $200,000. The move aimed to bring experience to a young roster, joining veterans like Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham. Ongoing lineup changes appeared to bother Bonner, making her uncertain of her role.

In the news release, she said,

"Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization’s willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career.”

DeWanna Bonner averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in the nine games she played before her hiatus.

Aari McDonald re-signed by Indiana Fever after waiving DeWanna Bonner

The Indiana Fever signed back Aari McDonald for the remainder of the season after DeWanna Bonner was let go. McDonald was part of the team earlier in the season and ably deputized for Caitlin Clark during her absence due to a left quadricep injury.

In the three games she played with the Fever this season, McDonald averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. The 26-year-old expressed her delight at being able to join the team and how she realised that she ‘belonged’ with them even during her brief stint.

“Although my time with the team was brief, it immediately felt like the place to be. I’m grateful for the warm welcome from the coaches, teammates, and fans—and most of all, I thank God for the incredible journey I’m on,” McDonald said.

The new look Indiana Fever roster will face off against the LA Sparks on Thursday, looking to improve on their record (7-7) with a chance to go above .500 for the first time this season.

