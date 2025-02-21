Bill Simmons' podcast guest gets honest on Caitlin Clark's influence against 'charming' Angel Reese - "Unreal"

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's stock as influential personalities has been through the roof. Since their WNBA debut last year, the league has seen a seismic growth in viewership and popularity. The duo continue to get compared to each other and the different aspects of influence they bring to the table.

Shea Serrano, a guest on The Bill Simmons Podcast's latest episode released on Friday, shares his honest thoughts on Clark and Reese's impact as the biggest under-30 stars in basketball. Serrano put Clark at the top spot above Reese but gave the Sky star her flowers, saying she is "coming up quick."

"I think it's her, it's Wemby (Victor Wembanyama) and maybe Anthony Edwards in that conversation," Serrano said after Simmons asked him if Clark is the biggest under-30 star in basketball.

"But Angel Reese is coming up quick," Serrano added. "She's playing a smart game."

Bill Simmons gave Angel Reese a shoutout, saying she is playing a "personality game," and Serrano agreed, saying:

"Yeah, she's very charming and she knows how to turn it on."

However, Serrano doubled down on putting Caitlin Clark, saying:

“Caitlin just has this gravity about her that puts her a little bit above everyone else, it's unreal."

After co-panelist Sean Fennessey made a case for Jayson Tatum as one of the biggest under-30 stars, Serrano revealed a hilarious story about how he got influenced by a Clark commercial once.

"He [Tatum] doesn't have the magnetism she has," Serrano said. "I care about insurance because of Caitlin Clark. She was in an insurance commercial and I was like I should get renters insurance I think."

Clark became the first player to sign a NIL (name, image and likeliness) deal as a spokesperson for State Farm in October 2023.

Fans react to Shea Serrano's comments on Bill Simmons' podcast about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

It doesn't take long for fans to chime in whenever Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese get compared to each other in any aspect. After Serrano's comments on their prospects as the biggest under-30 basketball stars surfaced online, fans had mixed reactions.

One fan said that Victor Wembanyama globally was the biggest star but shot down Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards and Reese's prospects in Clark's favor, saying:

"Worldwide it might be Wemby but it ain’t by much. Anthony Edward’s, Jason Tatum and Angel Reese are nowhere near as big of stars as Caitlin Clark. The only one of those three who has a shot at it is Reese. Yes, it’s Caitlin Clark."

Another fan wasn't sure about Edwards' being in this conversation.

"Anthony Edwards lmao. Be serious"

Another said:

"The kids call it aura, bill"

One user disagreed with Serrano's opinion of Reese being charming, saying:

"Angel Reese is charming? WTF. I must have had the wrong definition of charming my whole life."

One user Caitlin Clark had no competition from anyone on this list, saying:

"These f#*# wads are trying so hard to have someone be as popular as CC. Is this some kind of joke? Jayson Tatum?? Come on. No one player moves people like CC has. This is a no brainer."

