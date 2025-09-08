"Black people don't use c**t as an insult": Fever's Sydney Colson breaks down viral Skylar Diggins' NSFW trash talk with emphatic backing

Sydney Colson has been focusing on building her brand off the court after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in August. She started her &quot;Unsupervised&quot; podcast with Theresa Plaisance and has been actively releasing new episodes.In the sixth episode released on Thursday, Colson and Plaisance discussed the Indiana Fever guard's rehab, the latest tennis news and more. They also tried to unravel Skylar Diggins' words from a game against the Minnesota Lynx earlier this season.A video of the Seattle Storm guard was played and they attempted to decipher Diggins' words by reading her lip movement.&quot;She says: 'It's you, it's you moth******ker, where you at?&quot; Colson said.Colson added that fans speculated Diggins said another explicit word; however, she debunked it.&quot;Just so you know, she's black. She's not saying c**t,&quot; Colson said. &quot;I thought that was so important to say because black people don't use c**t as an insult when we are talking to people. It's not part of the vernacular.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPlaisance agreed with her co-host and revealed that the insult fans speculated Diggins used was mainly used as white folk slang. Colson highlighted that the Storm guard's comments created drama, which is beneficial to the league, as fans attend games for entertainment.Sydney Colson shares good news with fans on her injury updateSydney Colson shared good news about her injury with fans. In the sixth episode of her podcast, the Indiana Fever guard revealed that she was doing good and doesn't have a leg brace anymore.&quot;Things are good though,&quot; Colson said on Thursday, via &quot;Unsupervised.&quot; &quot;I had an appointment today, went to the doctor. Your girl got her brace unlocked. Give it up!&quot; she said. &quot;The doctor said,. 'Sydney this looks great. You're such a hard worker.&quot;Colson also revealed that she can already bend her knee comfortably. She is expected to be ready before next season's training camp.The Fever clinched a playoff spot on Sunday after winning 94-65 over the Washington Mystics. However, they will play in the postseason without their starting guards. Colson, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and midseason acquisition Aari McDonald are all out for the remainder of the campaign.