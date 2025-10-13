  • home icon
"Blessed my feed": 2027 WNBA draft prospect JuJu Watkins awed by teammate Jazzy Davidson's media day snaps

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 13, 2025 19:07 GMT
JuJu Watkins dropped wholesome comment on Jazzy Davidson
JuJu Watkins dropped wholesome comment on Jazzy Davidson's USC media day snaps

While JuJu Watkins continues her journey back to the basketball court after a heartbreaking ACL injury, she has been closely following her teammates. On Monday, when the USC Trojans' freshman, Jazzy Davidson, posted media day snaps on her social media handle, Watkins posted a perfect reaction in the comments.

In a series of pictures she posted on her Instagram account, she shared images of herself wearing both home and away game jerseys. She also posted a picture with her guard teammate, Kennedy Smith. Davidson will wear jersey No. 9 with USC.

The snaps seemingly had JuJu Watkins in awe, and her reaction said it all. She posted a three-word reaction coupled with two heart emojis.

"blessed my feed 🥲💗💗," Watkins wrote.
Watkins&#039; comment
Watkins' comment

Davidson was a five-star recruit and ranked No.1 in the country by ESPN. In her senior year at Clackamas High School, Davidson averaged 28.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 3.8 steals. She also shot 53.30% from the field. She had also received offers from UConn, UCLA, TCU and Duke.

As for JuJu Watkins, the Trojans will play out this season without her. Watkins' absence will also give Jazzy Davidson a great opportunity to shine.

Last season, the 2027 WNBA draft prospect tore her ACL during the second round of the NCAA tournament game against Mississippi State. The USC star player recently announced on her social media post that she will miss the entire 2025-25 season to focus on her recovery.

Despite her injury, Watkins took home almost all individual awards. She won the 2025 Wooden Award, Dawn Staley Award and AP Player of the Year award. Watkins was also selected as the winner of the Naismith College Player of the Year and USBWA National Player of the Year award.

JuJu Watkins builds her perfect women's basketball player

JuJu Watkins became the next big name in women's basketball after Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. Along with Azzi Fudd, Watkins concentrates most attention on future drafts in the WNBA.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the USC star was asked to build her ultimate women's basketball player, putting together the strengths of the biggest players in the league.

She selected Arike Ogunbowale's speed, Caitlin Clark's speed and Chelsea Gray's handles. Watkins chose Brittney Griner's strength, A'ja Wilson's clutch and again chose Clark for the range.

JuJu Watkins is the next big name, very soon arriving on the scene as the WNBA is quickly growing. While she is still in college, she is already making news among WNBA fans.

