"Body tea" - Angel Reese oozes confidence as she flaunts fearless fashion in new photoshoot

Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese flexed her trademark fashion confidence in front of the camera in pictures she shared on social media of her latest photoshoot. It was in line with the second drop of her collaboration with global brand Reebok.

Last year's WNBA All-Rookie Team member posted snaps of herself in a sporty, yet sophisticated, look on her Instagram story. It was part of what is being billed as a solid combo of fashion and performance for the Spring and Summer 2025 Reebok x Angel collection.

She captured the moment with a two-word reaction, writing:

"Body tea."

Angel Reese flexes her fashion confidence in latest photoshoot.

Apart from her heroics on the basketball court, Angel Reese is steadily becoming known for her keen fashion sense, which she is not shy to showcase on and off the court. It led to her getting various endorsement deals from global brands.

Among them is with Reebok, with whom she signed a multi-year extension deal last year, including a signature sneaker release planned for 2026.

Before becoming the WNBA star and fashion icon she is now, Reese partnered with Reebok in the Fall of 2023 while still in college as a member of the LSU Tigers, becoming the brand's first major NIL signing.

Angel Reese's second Reebok collection blends different facets of her personality

Angel Reese's second capsule collection for Reebok is said to be a perfect blend of the different facets of the All-Star forward's personality.

Set for a May 1 release ahead of the start of the 2025 WNBA season, the collection meshes sport, streetwear, and glamour through a range of shoes and apparel.

It also features bold colors and interesting details, highlighting Reese's growth as an athlete and fashion influencer.

The collection includes three sneakers, namely, the Shaqnosis, Premier Road Plus VI, and Club C Bulc, and athletic and lifestyle apparel representing Reese's Baltimore roots and her burgeoning career in Chicago.

"This collection was designed for girls and women to feel fierce, yet girly and stylish every day no matter what they are doing," said Reese in a statement of her latest collaboration with Reebok.

Meanwhile, just as she is busy with her fashion collection, Reese is also preparing for her sophomore year in the WNBA, beginning next month.

The former LSU standout is coming off an eventful rookie campaign with the Sky, where she established herself as a double-double force after averaging 13.6 points and a league-high 13.1 rebounds.

In the offseason, she played in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled Basketball League, where she was part of the champion team Rose BC and was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Angel Reese and the Sky open their season on the road against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on May 17.

