  "Brainwashed To Become an Arsenal Fan": Paige Bueckers Shows True Colors With Major Soccer Statement During Her London Outing

"Brainwashed To Become an Arsenal Fan": Paige Bueckers Shows True Colors With Major Soccer Statement During Her London Outing

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 26, 2025 19:36 GMT
Paige Bueckers was in attendance for the Sunday game between Arsenal and Crystal Palace. The Dallas Wings star made a surprising visit on Arsenal's official pre-match show, leaving the fans stunned.

It was Bueckers' first Premier League game. During the show, she also admitted that she was not yet an Arsenal fan, but added that she'll "become one.

Reacting to the video, one fan said that Bueckers was being brainwashed into becoming a fan of the club.

"I can't believe Paige is being brain washed to become a Arsenal fan."
The excitement was too much to handle for a Bueckers fan, who was also a gooner.

I’m literally going insane i’ve been an arsenal fan since birth and my two world are colliding
One of the fans was curious about Bueckers' role during the game.

"wait what’s this is she a fan? is she commentating?"
One of the fans didn't entirely agree with the host calling the Dallas Wings star a "legend" and an "icon."

"Legend, icon is very strong 🥴."
One of the fans was not surprised by Paige Bueckers' random appearance on the show.

"Paige really be at the most random places with the most random people😭😭😭😭."
Another WNBA fan boldly called Bueckers the future WNBA GOAT.

"Paige Beuckers at the Emirates? Wow, that is a future WNBA goat right there."
A big Paige Bueckers fan was ready to tune into the game just to watch the Wings star.

"I don’t know what this is but I will be watching now lol."
Paige Bueckers makes a big statement about women's soccer

National Women's Soccer League and the WNBA are two of the biggest growing women's sports leagues in America. However, the crossover between both leagues has been very rare.

However, it seems like Paige Bueckers could be a bridge between the two leagues. Last month, Bueckers was in attendance for a Washington Spirits game. After the game, she also met with Trinity Rodman, one of the world's top rising young athletes.

During her appearance on the pre-game show, Bueckers highlighted the growing relationship between WNBA and NWSL players.

"We're huge NWSL supporters, that's the league that we go to games, I've got a couple of friends in the league, so I think football is continuing to grow," she said.

Paige Bueckers finished her rookie season with an impressive stat line. The Rookie of the Year averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. The Dallas Wings star is set to play in the Unrivaled in her offseason.

