"Brb, crying" - WNBA stars react to Natasha Cloud's heartfelt farewell post for Phoenix Mercury fans

Natasha Cloud bid farewell to Phoenix Mercury fans in an Instagram post on Friday. The WNBA star joined the Mercury after being traded from the Connecticut Sun, and despite spending only one season in Phoenix, she thanked Mercury fans for their support.

Cloud also shared a series of photos from her time with the team, including pictures with teammates Celeste Taylor, Kahleah Copper and Mercury legend Diana Taurasi, who retired after the 2024 season.

"PHX fans thank you," Natasha Cloud wrote in the caption. "Being your Valley Dawg/Papi was every bit of growth I needed🫶🏾☁️."

Her post sparked emotional reactions from fellow WNBA stars, including former teammates. Kahleah Copper responded with heartfelt messages.

"Brb. crying," Copper wrote.

"Love you 4L my dawg🤞🏾❤️," she added in another comment.

Celeste Taylor also commented.

"4lifer 🤞🏽🩷," she wrote.

Isabelle Harrison, a former Mercury player and now Cloud’s potential teammate with the New York Liberty, wrote a longer message.

"Seeing you play in PHX made me happy because YOU were happy. It was never planned but so thankful God brought New York to us both! One door closes and GOD will always open another! 🗽🗽🗽," Harrison commented.

Comments on Cloud's post

In February earlier this year, Natasha Cloud was sent to the Connecticut Sun in a four-team trade. However, she was again traded to the New York Liberty earlier this month for two future draft picks.

New York Liberty's new star Natasha Cloud's WNBA career at a glance

Over the last few years, Cloud has established herself as one of the league’s premier guards. Since being drafted by the Washington Mystics in 2015, she has developed into a key playmaker.

Her breakout season came in 2018, when her offensive production nearly doubled. That year, she finished second in the Most Improved Player award race while shooting career highs in both field goal and 3-point percentage.

In eight seasons with the Mystics, she averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Last season with the Mercury, she averaged 11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 6.9 apg and 1.4 spg.

The addition of Natasha Cloud is expected to be a boost for the Liberty's championship defense bid.

