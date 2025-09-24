  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Breanna Stewart
  • Breanna Stewart shares true feelings after Liberty's shocking split with Sandy Brondello: "Eternally thankful"

Breanna Stewart shares true feelings after Liberty's shocking split with Sandy Brondello: "Eternally thankful"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 24, 2025 11:30 GMT
WNBA: MAY 10 Preseason - New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Breanna Stewart shares true feelings after Liberty's shocking split with Sandy Brondello: "Eternally thankful" (Image Source: Getty)

Breanna Stewart reacted to the New York Liberty’s decision to part ways with head coach Sandy Brondello. On Tuesday, the franchise announced that it would not renew the Australian coach’s contract, meaning she will not return next season.

Ad

Stewart shared her reaction to the shocking development through an Instagram story. The veteran forward used just four words to respond to Brondello’s exit, perfectly capturing her feelings.

"Eternally thankful for you," Stewart wrote.
(Credit: Breanna Stewart/IG)
(Credit: Breanna Stewart/IG)

According to the New York Post’s Madeline Kenney, the Liberty had signed Sandy Brondello to a two-year extension, with a team option for 2026, after winning the 2024 title. However, the New York front office was forced to make the difficult decision to part ways with her after the team exited the playoffs in the first round, despite winning Game 1 against the Phoenix Mercury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Breanna Stewart and Co. had won Game 1 on the road and held a golden opportunity to close out the series at home. What followed, however, was an utter humiliation for the Liberty in front of their home fans as the team suffered an 86-60 blowout loss. The Mercury ultimately ended the Liberty’s season by winning Game 3, 79-73, on their home floor.

Breanna Stewart had Sandy Brondello's back

After the New York Liberty’s season ended last week, Breanna Stewart was asked whether Sandy Brondello should return as the team’s coach next year. Stewart was taken aback by the question, dropping the F-bomb before collecting herself and giving a more measured response.

Ad
""What the f*ck?" Stewart said. "To anybody that kinda questions Sandy... she has our back and we have hers."

Meanwhile, Brondello guided the Liberty to their first-ever WNBA championship last season. She was appointed New York’s head coach in 2022 and, over 160 regular-season games, led the team to 107 victories.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications