Breanna Stewart shares true feelings after Liberty's shocking split with Sandy Brondello: "Eternally thankful"

Breanna Stewart reacted to the New York Liberty’s decision to part ways with head coach Sandy Brondello. On Tuesday, the franchise announced that it would not renew the Australian coach’s contract, meaning she will not return next season.Stewart shared her reaction to the shocking development through an Instagram story. The veteran forward used just four words to respond to Brondello’s exit, perfectly capturing her feelings.&quot;Eternally thankful for you,&quot; Stewart wrote.(Credit: Breanna Stewart/IG)According to the New York Post’s Madeline Kenney, the Liberty had signed Sandy Brondello to a two-year extension, with a team option for 2026, after winning the 2024 title. However, the New York front office was forced to make the difficult decision to part ways with her after the team exited the playoffs in the first round, despite winning Game 1 against the Phoenix Mercury.Breanna Stewart and Co. had won Game 1 on the road and held a golden opportunity to close out the series at home. What followed, however, was an utter humiliation for the Liberty in front of their home fans as the team suffered an 86-60 blowout loss. The Mercury ultimately ended the Liberty’s season by winning Game 3, 79-73, on their home floor.Breanna Stewart had Sandy Brondello's backAfter the New York Liberty’s season ended last week, Breanna Stewart was asked whether Sandy Brondello should return as the team’s coach next year. Stewart was taken aback by the question, dropping the F-bomb before collecting herself and giving a more measured response.&quot;&quot;What the f*ck?&quot; Stewart said. &quot;To anybody that kinda questions Sandy... she has our back and we have hers.&quot;Meanwhile, Brondello guided the Liberty to their first-ever WNBA championship last season. She was appointed New York’s head coach in 2022 and, over 160 regular-season games, led the team to 107 victories.