"Bri is a gym rat as well' - WNBA fans react to Lexie Hull's offseason grind with Caitlin Clark and new Fever teammates

WNBA fans reacted to Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark and other Indiana Fever players, who were working out ahead of what could be a special 2025 WNBA season for Stephanie White's team. After returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Fever's front office went out of their way to try to put together a championship-caliber team.

Less than two months from the start of the new campaign, their players are in the lab preparing to improve their 20-20 record in 2024 and advance further than the first round of the playoffs.

Hull returned to the Fever after a successful tenure with Rose BC in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. Her video drew much attention from fans who praised Hull and new addition Brianna Turner's work ethic.

"Love to see Bri is a gym rat as well! Can’t wait to see them multiply even more 😍," one fan wrote.

"Lexie getting serious after her Florida vacation," another fan said.

"I’m convinced Caitlin must have a cot somewhere in the gym and she just sleeps there," a fan tweeted.

Others had a more serious approach and urged Hull to work on a key aspect of her game.

"Work hard and level up or else you won’t see minutes," one fan posted.

"Been waiting for this to drop. If LH can confidently take the shot she will be a force to be reckoned with. Especially when coupled with her D/O hustle. Imagine CC, KM, LH banging in shots and making the fast break," another fan commented.

"Reality: work on layups all practice. I don’t care about open shots, she’s comfortable with that. Work on what she’s uncomfortable with all practice from start to finish. Layups," a fan wrote.

Hull played 14 games for the first-ever Unrivaled champion, Rose. She averaged 11.5 minutes, 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists. After that experience, she's set to help the Fever.

Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark attend Indiana Pacers-LA Lakers with boyfriends

Lexie Hull is locked in not only with the Indiana Fever but also with the NBA's Indiana Pacers. The veteran guard attended Wednesday's night game against the LA Lakers alongside Caitlin Clark. The players were with their respective boyfriends, Will Matthiessen and Connor McCaffery.

Their presence didn't help the Pacers escape the game, as LeBron James beat them with a tip-in buzzer-beater to snap the Lakers' three-game losing streak and the Pacers' five-game winning streak.

The Fever added multiple veterans in the offseason to aid their championship aspirations in 2025. Lexie Hull could have competition in getting as many minutes as last season.

