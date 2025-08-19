"Bria Hartley needs to get JUMPED" - WNBA fans livid as Sophie Cunningham set to miss remainder of season following knee injury

WNBA fans were livid after Sophie Cunningham was ruled out of the 2025 season with a torn MCL. The Fever announced the star guard's injury update on Tuesday after Bria Hartley fell on her right knee during Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun.Cunningham is the third Indiana player to exit the season with an injury, after Aari McDonald (broken foot) and Sydney Colson (torn ACL).Furious with Sophie Cunningham's heartbreaking news, some fans didn't hold back their criticism of Hartley.&quot;Bria Hartley is a dirty player.&quot;Neon Boudeaux @Carnage45__LINKBria Hartley is a dirty player&quot;Bria Hartley facing any punishment.&quot;Courtside Commentary @CourtsidecomLINK@LegionHoops Bria Hartley facing any punishment&quot;Bria Hartley needs to get JUMPED.&quot;☆𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗴𝘇☆ @_Controversies_LINKBria Hartley needs to get JUMPED&quot;Suspended Bria Hartley.&quot;SportsFanDallas @DallasAmikerLINK@LegionHoops Suspended Bria Hartley&quot;Bria Hartley would not be denied smh.&quot;Sam @Moorelife1LINK@_bizell_ @YahooSports Bria Hartley would not be denied smh&quot;Bria Hartley should never be allowed to set foot on a basketball court again.&quot;N. Law @NemoslawLINK@IndianaFever Bria Hartley should never be allowed to set foot on a basketball court again.One fan was upset with the increasing number of Fever players hitting the medical room.Mr Rowe @Indy_triguyLINK@IndianaFever Noooo. Why does this team seem to have an abnormal amount of injuries caused by player to player altercation than any other team in the league? Probably random?