  • "Bria Hartley needs to get JUMPED" - WNBA fans livid as Sophie Cunningham set to miss remainder of season following knee injury

"Bria Hartley needs to get JUMPED" - WNBA fans livid as Sophie Cunningham set to miss remainder of season following knee injury

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 19, 2025 19:48 GMT
WNBA: JUL 15 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
WNBA fans were furious after Sophie Cunningham was ruled out for the 2025 season [Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans were livid after Sophie Cunningham was ruled out of the 2025 season with a torn MCL. The Fever announced the star guard's injury update on Tuesday after Bria Hartley fell on her right knee during Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun.

Cunningham is the third Indiana player to exit the season with an injury, after Aari McDonald (broken foot) and Sydney Colson (torn ACL).

Furious with Sophie Cunningham's heartbreaking news, some fans didn't hold back their criticism of Hartley.

"Bria Hartley is a dirty player."
"Bria Hartley facing any punishment."
"Bria Hartley needs to get JUMPED."
"Suspended Bria Hartley."
"Bria Hartley would not be denied smh."
"Bria Hartley should never be allowed to set foot on a basketball court again."
One fan was upset with the increasing number of Fever players hitting the medical room.

Edited by William Paul
