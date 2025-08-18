Sophie Cunningham's sister launches no-holds-barred attack on WNBA officiating standards after Fever star's devastating injury: "Pathetic"

Sophie Cunningham suffered a brutal injury during the Indiana Fever's 99-93 overtime win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. The Fever guard’s sister, Lindsey Cunningham, was furious after watching her sibling grimace in pain while clutching her right knee.Lindsey didn’t mince words as she launched a no-holds-barred attack on the WNBA’s officiating standards. She even urged the league to shift its focus from fining players for speaking their minds to improving the quality of officiating by making new hires.&quot;@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating &amp; more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you @sophaller,&quot; she tweeted.Lindsey Cunningham @LbreezzyyLINK.@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating &amp;amp;amp; more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you .@sophaller 🙏🏼❤️Sophie Cunningham suffered the injury after Bria Hartley crashed into her right leg while attempting a strong move in the paint. Cunningham was in visible agony as she clutched her knee with her right hand before collapsing to the floor.The medical staff quickly rushed onto the court, while the Fever players surrounded their sharpshooter as concern gripped the franchise and its fanbase. The 3-and-D specialist was helped to the locker room and was later ruled out of the game with a right knee injury.Cunningham managed to stay on the floor for only 10:28 minutes before exiting the game in the second quarter. She finished with zero point after missing all her three shots from the floor, all of which came from beyond the arc.No update on Sophie Cunningham's injury yetIndiana Fever coach Stephanie White was asked for an injury update on Sophie Cunningham following the team’s win on Sunday. White did not have an accurate update at the time and revealed that the star guard would undergo an MRI on Monday when the team returns to Indianapolis.It has been a disastrous season for the Fever, with their campaign marred by injuries. Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with no timeline for her return due to a right groin injury, while Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson have already been ruled out for the season. It remains to be seen how severe Cunningham’s injury is and whether she will return before the end of the season.