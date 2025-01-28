"Brick Barbie back at it again": Fans ruthlessly slam Angel Reese after 3-point shot from logo fails miserably

Angel Reese faced criticism from fans after a video of her missed 3-point attempt from the logo during Rose BC's 71-64 loss to Laces BC in Unrivaled on Monday went viral. The moment unfolded with 3:40 remaining in the first quarter as Rose BC scrambled to avoid a shot clock violation.

Chelsea Gray, under heavy pressure from two Laces defenders, passed the ball to Reese at the top of the key. The Chicago Sky star took a step back and launched a deep shot from the logo, but the attempt fell far short, missing the rim entirely and going out of bounds.

The viral clip sparked a wave of reactions online, with some fans ruthlessly criticizing Reese for the ill-fated attempt.

"Brick Barbie back at it again," a fan commented.

"Her fans will tell you she can shoot," a user commented.

"She doesn't have that Caitlyn Clark strength," a fan wrote.

"Dude that has to be the ugliest shooting form I've ever seen. That's like the equivalent to Charles Barkley's golf swing. Also, no one will ever guard her from shooting threes. Shoot all the threes you want. You're not that gal," wrote another fan.

"That girl is not a basketball player," a fan said.

"People will gaslight you and tell you they enjoy her game," said another fan.

Angel Reese made a 3-pointer later in the game

Angel Reese may have missed her first shot attempt from deep, but the young forward redeemed herself later in the game. The Rose BC star confidently drained a 3-pointer with 4:30 left in the third quarter when Laces BC defender Kate Martin challenged her to take the shot.

Despite her team falling short, Reese delivered an impressive all-around performance. The Chicago Sky standout was highly efficient, missing only two shots throughout the game and finishing with 17 points on 3 of 5 shooting, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc.

Reese also made her presence felt at the free throw line, converting 5 of 6 attempts. Additionally, she contributed across the board with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, showcasing her versatility.

When it comes to 3-point shooting, Reese is not particularly known for her range. In fact, during her rookie WNBA season last year, the former LSU star attempted only 16 shots from beyond the arc, converting just three of them.

