"Bucket getters": Aliyah Boston hyped watching Caitlin Clark and Makayla Timpson go to work during Fever practice 

The Indiana Fever dropped a video from their practice session ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, featuring Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston putting in the work along their rookie crew, Makayla Timpson, Bree Hall and Yvonne Ejim. The post had Boston hyped as she reshared it on Instagram and coupled it with a two-word caption.

"Bucket getters," Boston captioned her IG story.

The Indiana Fever acquired Makayla Timpson, Bree Hall and Yvonne Ejim with their No. 19, No. 20 and No. 32 picks in the 2025 WNBA draft, respectively. Timpson, who boasts an impressive 6-foot-10 wingspan, is especially expected to be a great fit alongside Caitlin Clark, a glimpse of which was displayed in the practice video.

"Makayla Timpson was someone we had high on our draft board, so when she fell to us at No. 19 we were thrilled," Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox said via IndyStar.com. "A defensive powerhouse [who] had an incredible year this year at Florida State."

Makayla is coming off an impressive final season at Florida State, averaging a double-double of 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.8 steals and the league's third-best 3.1 blocks per game. The 6-foot-2 forward also improved offensively in the previous season, shooting 54.3% as her average climbed from 14.3 points in the prior year.

Makayla Timpson makes honest admission on Caitlin Clark as she sends strong message to Fever fans

After she was drafted by the Indiana Fever earlier this month, Makayla Timpson shared that she is excited to play alongside Caitlin Clark. The Florida State star remarked on Clark's historic rookie season as she relayed her excitement to be a part of the Fever roster.

"Oh yeah, that’s going to be pretty cool," Timpson said. "She’s a great point guard, you know, she set the tone for the league last year… she had an incredible rookie season. I'm excited to play with her."

Timpson was further asked what the Fever fans can expect from her game. In response, the second-round pick highlighted her defensive prowess and work ethic.

"Hopefully I can go in there and block a lot of shots," Timpson said. "Just do the things that I did here to perfection."

Makayla Timpson will make her official debut for the Indiana Fever against the Chicago Sky on May 16. However, fans will see her in action before that during the Fever's preseason matchup against the Washington Mystics on May 2.

