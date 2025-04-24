Fever rookie Makayla Timpson touches down in Indiana with powerful message

Makayla Timpson arrived in Indiana on Wednesday and the Indiana Fever captured the rookie’s first day in an adorable video. The former Florida State forward explored the Fever’s training facility, locker room and other amenities as she settled into her new home after being selected in the recent WNBA Draft.

With a look of excitement on her face, Timpson took in her surroundings, embracing the environment where she’ll be spending the next six months. She also spoke candidly about the expectations she’s set for herself and the goals she aims to accomplish in her rookie WNBA season.

"I'm just ready to get to work, to learn, keep growing in my basketball career and be the person that I want to be," Timpson said in a video shared on the Indiana Fever's X (formerly Twitter).

The young forward was selected by the Indiana Fever in the second round of the 2025 WNBA Draft with the 19th overall pick. Joining her in the Fever’s draft class were Bree Hall, chosen with the 20th pick, and Yvonne Ejim, selected 33rd overall.

Makayla Timpson excited to play with Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is arguably the biggest name in basketball right now, serving as the driving force behind the Indiana Fever. Rookie forward Makayla Timpson is thrilled at the opportunity to share the court with such a generational talent and key centerpiece of the franchise.

"Oh yeah, that's going to be pretty cool. She's a great point guard, you know," Timpson said of Clark. "She set the tone for the league last year. She had an incredible rookie season. So, I'm really excited to play with her."

Caitlin Clark has yet to comment specifically on Makayla Timpson since the Indiana Fever selected the former Florida State forward in the draft. However, with Timpson now in Indiana, interactions between the two are set to grow as the Fever players begin ramping up preparations for the upcoming WNBA season.

