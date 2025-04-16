Makayla Timpson's first statement on Caitlin Clark after getting drafted by Indiana Fever

Incoming rookie Makayla Timpson is excited to be playing alongside superstar guard Caitlin Clark after being selected by the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday.

The Florida State product was picked in the second round, 19th overall, in the proceedings held in New York. She was the Fever's first selection in this year's draft.

Speaking to reporters following her selection, Timpson expressed excitement about playing with Caitlin Clark in her rookie campaign with the Fever.

The 6-2 forward said:

"Oh yeah, that's going to be pretty cool. She's a great point guard, you know. She set the tone for the league last year. She had an incredible rookie season. So, I'm really excited to play with her."

Timpson played four years at Florida State, excelling in the program. In her senior year, she averaged a double-double of 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds, along with 3.1 blocks in 33 games.

In Indiana, she will join forces not only with Clark but also fellow Seminole standout Natasha Howard, whom the Fever signed as a free agent this offseason.

Apart from Timpson, the Fever also selected guard Bree Hall (20th overall) from South Carolina and forward Yvonne Ejim (33rd overall) from Gonzaga in the third round.

Indiana has shored up its roster to better compete this year and build on the headway it made last season, when it returned to the playoffs after eight years.

Caitlin Clark wishes 2025 WNBA rookie class the best of luck

Although she has yet to speak with Makayla Timpson after her selection by the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark wished the entire rookie class the best of luck as they embark on their new journey.

Clark shared her well-wishes in a video clip she recorded for State Farm along with Jake from State Farm.:

She said:

"On behalf of State Farm, congrats draftees, and good luck."

Caitlin Clark had an eventful rookie season in 2024 after being selected first overall in the draft out of Iowa.

She finished her campaign with averages of 19.2 points, a league-high 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 40 games. She was also named an All-Star in her first year and went on to become the WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Caitlin Clark was a huge draw, not only for the Fever but for the league in general. The games she participated in generated immense interest from both old and new fans, resulting in increased gate receipts and TV viewership.

