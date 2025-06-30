"But Angel Reese said people don’t just watch for CC": WNBA fans erupt as Caitlin Clark smashes her own record with 1.3M All-Star votes

The WNBA announced on Sunday that Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will serve as captains for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Clark will lead the Eastern Conference, while Collier will captain the Western Conference in the showcase set for July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home court of Clark and the Indiana Fever.
The league also revealed the All-Star voting totals, and Clark made history once again. The Fever point guard shattered her own record, receiving a jaw-dropping 1,293,526 votes, a staggering number that underscores her massive impact on the league.
To put that into perspective, the top 30 vote-getters for the entire 2023 All-Star Game combined for just 1.17 million votes, meaning Clark surpassed that number single-handedly this year. The revelation sent social media into a frenzy, with WNBA fans buzzing.
Many also took jabs at Angel Reese, using the vote count as further proof of Clark’s unmatched popularity.
Caitlin Clark secures highest vote getter milestone again
Caitlin Clark has once again led the WNBA All-Star voting for the second consecutive year. After earning 700,000 votes in 2024, the Indiana Fever superstar shattered her own record, pulling in nearly 1.3 million votes this year.
As team captain, Clark will draft her own All-Star squad and she made her priorities clear. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the former Iowa standout emphasized that her top picks would be her Fever teammates. With both Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston having standout seasons, there's a strong chance they’ll earn All-Star nods and join Clark on her team.
Caitlin Clark is also thrilled to be playing the All-Star Game in familiar territory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever’s home arena. She expressed her excitement and commitment to making the 2025 All-Star Game one of the most memorable in league history.