"But Angel Reese said people don’t just watch for CC": WNBA fans erupt as Caitlin Clark smashes her own record with 1.3M All-Star votes

The WNBA announced on Sunday that Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will serve as captains for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Clark will lead the Eastern Conference, while Collier will captain the Western Conference in the showcase set for July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home court of Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The league also revealed the All-Star voting totals, and Clark made history once again. The Fever point guard shattered her own record, receiving a jaw-dropping 1,293,526 votes, a staggering number that underscores her massive impact on the league.

Expand Tweet

Trending

To put that into perspective, the top 30 vote-getters for the entire 2023 All-Star Game combined for just 1.17 million votes, meaning Clark surpassed that number single-handedly this year. The revelation sent social media into a frenzy, with WNBA fans buzzing.

Many also took jabs at Angel Reese, using the vote count as further proof of Clark’s unmatched popularity.

"But Angel Reese said people don’t just watch for CC so I’m confused," a fan commented.

Wenton Underwood @WentonUnderwood LINK But Angel Reese said people don’t just watch for CC so I’m confused

Another fan commented:

Productive Black Men @ProductiveBM LINK I agree that Angel made Caitlin famous. This needs to be a lesson on the Streisand Effect. Angel Reese may have been the face of the league right now if she won with class and grace.

A fan said:

dEsPiCaBLe LuNaTiC fRiNgE Member @SECisevil23 LINK Ohhhh @Reese10Angel not gonna like that stat very much. And she LOVES stats. 😂

Another fan sarcastically said:

J △⃒⃘ Rod 🇺🇸 @TheOneJRod LINK Oh yeah…but Angel Reese is still her equal. 😂

A user wrote:

Oily Big Dog @OilyBigDog LINK Bahahhahahhaha but they also watch angel right guys? Right? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Another user wrote:

Kevin O'Rourke @rooftopbaby1 LINK Angel Who?

Caitlin Clark secures highest vote getter milestone again

Caitlin Clark has once again led the WNBA All-Star voting for the second consecutive year. After earning 700,000 votes in 2024, the Indiana Fever superstar shattered her own record, pulling in nearly 1.3 million votes this year.

Expand Tweet

As team captain, Clark will draft her own All-Star squad and she made her priorities clear. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the former Iowa standout emphasized that her top picks would be her Fever teammates. With both Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston having standout seasons, there's a strong chance they’ll earn All-Star nods and join Clark on her team.

Caitlin Clark is also thrilled to be playing the All-Star Game in familiar territory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever’s home arena. She expressed her excitement and commitment to making the 2025 All-Star Game one of the most memorable in league history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More