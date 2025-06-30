  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Not playing on Tuesday": Caitlin Clark injury update has WNBA fans fearing the worst ahead of Commissioner's Cup Final

"Not playing on Tuesday": Caitlin Clark injury update has WNBA fans fearing the worst ahead of Commissioner's Cup Final

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 30, 2025 01:43 GMT
WNBA: JUN 02 Indiana Fever at New York Liberty - Source: Getty
"Not playing on Tuesday": Caitlin Clark injury update has WNBA fans fearing the worst ahead of Commissioner's Cup Final. (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark gave an update on her ongoing groin injury, which has sidelined her for the Indiana Fever’s last two games. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Fever superstar offered an optimistic yet inconclusive outlook regarding her availability for Tuesday’s highly anticipated Commissioner's Cup final against the Minnesota Lynx.

Ad

Clark said she’s feeling better and is doing everything she can to suit up against Napheesa Collier and the Lynx. However, she also confirmed that she has not yet been fully cleared by the medical staff, and her status remains day-to-day heading into the marquee matchup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The WNBA community quickly reacted to Clark’s comments, with social media buzzing over the uncertainty. Fans of both the league and the Fever dropped a flurry of candid reactions, many bracing for the possibility that Clark might miss the big game.

"She’s not playing on Tuesday. Good," a fan commented.
Ad

Another fan commented:

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Another fan said:

Ad

A user wrote:

Ad

Another user wrote:

Ad

Caitlin Clark has already missed seven games

Caitlin Clark’s rookie season has been anything but smooth, as injuries have continually disrupted her momentum. Currently sidelined with a groin issue, the star point guard previously missed time due to a quad strain. In total, the former Iowa standout has already missed seven games this season.

Ad

Her stop-and-start availability has made it difficult for her to find a consistent rhythm on the court. The lack of continuity has clearly affected her shooting, with Clark hitting a rough patch, missing 22 of her last 23 3-point attempts.

Despite the struggles, Clark’s overall numbers remain impressive. She’s averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. However, efficiency has been a concern, as she’s shooting just 39.0% overall, including 29.5% from beyond the arc. Turnovers have also been an issue, with Clark leading the league at 5.9 per game.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications