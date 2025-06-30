"Not playing on Tuesday": Caitlin Clark injury update has WNBA fans fearing the worst ahead of Commissioner's Cup Final

Caitlin Clark gave an update on her ongoing groin injury, which has sidelined her for the Indiana Fever’s last two games. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Fever superstar offered an optimistic yet inconclusive outlook regarding her availability for Tuesday’s highly anticipated Commissioner's Cup final against the Minnesota Lynx.
Clark said she’s feeling better and is doing everything she can to suit up against Napheesa Collier and the Lynx. However, she also confirmed that she has not yet been fully cleared by the medical staff, and her status remains day-to-day heading into the marquee matchup.
The WNBA community quickly reacted to Clark's comments, with social media buzzing over the uncertainty.
Caitlin Clark has already missed seven games
Caitlin Clark’s rookie season has been anything but smooth, as injuries have continually disrupted her momentum. Currently sidelined with a groin issue, the star point guard previously missed time due to a quad strain. In total, the former Iowa standout has already missed seven games this season.
Her stop-and-start availability has made it difficult for her to find a consistent rhythm on the court. The lack of continuity has clearly affected her shooting, with Clark hitting a rough patch, missing 22 of her last 23 3-point attempts.
Despite the struggles, Clark’s overall numbers remain impressive. She’s averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. However, efficiency has been a concern, as she’s shooting just 39.0% overall, including 29.5% from beyond the arc. Turnovers have also been an issue, with Clark leading the league at 5.9 per game.