Caitin Clark's new teammate Sydney Colson gets into emotional embrace with Becky Hammon in first meeting since Fever move

Sydney Colson will be moving from the Las Vegas Aces, where she won two WNBA championships, to the Indiana Fever, as Alexa Philippou reported on Tuesday. Colson is set to add a veteran presence on the bench of the Fever, which is led by last season’s Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, among other new player additions.

Colson spent the past three seasons with the Aces where she was coached by Becky Hammon. They won the 2023 and 2024 WNBA titles, led by reigning MVP A’ja Wilson. She also played with the Aces in the 2019 WNBA season.

Colson met Hammon on Thursday in an Athletes Unlimited game and had a lengthy hug with both the Las Vegas assistant coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson and the team’s head coach Becky Hammon. The meeting was believed to be the first time Colson and her former coaches saw each other since her move to the Fever.

"Sydney Colson gets emotional after seeing coach Becky Hammon since being traded from the Las Vegas Aces to the Indiana Fever,” the clip captioned.

The veteran guard, who started her WNBA career in 2011, is expected to be the reliever for Fever’s superstar Caitlin Clark in the point guard position, giving the Indiana bench a reliable veteran presence when Clark sits out.

With the Aces, Colson had her biggest moment during Game 4 of the 2023 WNBA finals, where her defense changed the course of the game for the Aces.

Last season, Colson averaged 2.5 points, 1.0 assists and 0.5 steals in eight minutes per game for the Aces. The Fever will be her sixth team in the WNBA.

Sydney Colson was picked in the second round of the 2011 draft after winning a national championship with Texas A&M.

Sydney Colson stays optimistic about future with the Indiana Fever

Despite leaving her championship team in Las Vegas, Sydney Colson believes she is entering a formidable squad with the Indiana Fever. Colson said that she trusts the vision of the team and reaffirmed that she is ready to contribute to the new-look squad.

On the team's official announcement on Thursday, Colson said:

"I am very excited for this new opportunity with Indiana. I know several players and coaches from the Fever, and I trust what I know about them…I'm excited to be a part of the vision that the staff has for this team, and I'm ready to get to work," she said.

Sydney Colson was the latest addition for the Fever this offseason, following the signings of fellow WNBA champions DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. The team also acquired the services of Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham to build around young stars Clark and Aliyah Boston.

The Fever finished 20-20 last season, making it into their first playoff appearance since 2016. The team also changed their head coach to Stephanie White.

