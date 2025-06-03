Caitlin Clark and $422,685 Storm star earn spot on boxer Leanna Cruz's Mount Rushmore of female athletes

Caitlin Clark and other WNBA stars’ impact has transcended basketball. Athletes across different sports have noticed and recognized their popularity and influence on people. Some have included basketball players among the greatest of all time.

Ad

On Monday, boxer Leanna Cruz opened up about her Mt. Rushmore of female athletes.

“Skylar Diggins. Claressa Shields. Caitlin Clark. Simone Biles.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Simone Biles is an Olympic legend and the most decorated gymnast in history. Having her on Cruz’s Mt. Rushmore was not surprising. Claressa Shields’ spot was almost guaranteed because of her boxing resume. Some consider her one of the greatest female boxers of all time. Like Biles, Shields thrived in the Olympics with two gold medals.

Skylar Diggins, who signed a two-year, $422K deal with the Seattle Storm in 2024, is a WNBA veteran playing her 11th season in the league. Diggins also won a 2020 Olympic gold with the USA women’s basketball team. There are other players with better resumes, but she is a legend in her own right.

Ad

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark did not win a championship in college and is still working on her first WNBA title. The Indiana Fever superstar has yet to even play in the Olympics. Although Clark’s career is new compared to the names on Leann Cruz’s list, the boxer already recognized her greatness.

Clark does not have the hardware yet but her impact and influence are undeniable. She is the main reason the WNBA is hitting record highs in viewership and attendance. The point guard’s value is even more apparent in her absence. Ticket sales and viewership have drastically dropped following a left quad injury.

Ad

Caitlin Clark and Skylar Diggins will face each other for the first time this season in late June

Two names on the list of Leann Cruz’s Mt. Rushmore of female athletes will meet before this month ends. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will cap off a three-game West Coast swing with a showdown against Skylar Diggins’ Seattle Storm on June 24.

Ad

Clark is out for at least two weeks following a left quad injury she suffered on May 24 against the New York Liberty. If her recovery goes as planned, she will return on June 10 in Atlanta. Assuming she stays healthy, she should be ready for the Fever’s visit to the Northwest to face Diggins and the Storm.

Considering their spots in Leann Cruz’s Mt. Rushmore of female athletes, it would not be surprising for the boxer to catch the Fever-Storm showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More