“Caitlin Clark is not blameless in the Barbie Brawl”: Jason Whitlock continues Fever star tirade after controversial scuffle despite being a fan

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was at the center of a brawl during Tuesday’s Commissioner's Cup game against the Connecticut Sun. Top Clark fan, Jason Whitlock, labeled her a “drama queen” after the game, and followed up on his initial comments with a tirade on social media on Wednesday.

He took to Instagram to call out Clark’s behavior. He asserted that her bickering with the referees and reacting dramatically have contributed to the conflicts she is currently experiencing with other players.

“Look, Caitlin Clark is not blameless in this whole Barbie brawl situation last night,” Jason Whitlock said. “Caitlin Clark loves to bicker and yell at the refs and whine and flop and all that. … She's bringing a lot of this vitriol against her on herself with her on-court behavior.”

Before his Instagram comment, he had his take on the situation on X.

“I'll put my love and admiration for Caitlin Clark against all other sports fans. Having said that, she flops and whines too much. She talks to the refs too much. ... It was a LeBron-esque flop. I love her, but she plays the victim too much.”

He also responded to fan comments about the issue. She was allegedly struck in the face by Sun Jacy Sheldon.

“Show me the proof she got her eye raked? She definitely pretended to. But there's no proof of that. She got struck across the face.”

During the game against the Connecticut Sun, Clark and Sheldon got into it in the second quarter, with Clark trying to put a move at the top of the key. Clark gave Sheldon a light push after an apparent poke in the face, and Clark shoved Sheldon in response.

Amidst the chaos, Marina Mabrey shoved Clark to the floor from behind. This sparked an on-court altercation in which Mabrey received a technical foul, while Clark and Tina Charles got offsetting technicals.

The Indiana Fever won the game 88-71. Clark scored 20 points and recorded six assists, helping the Fever advance to the Commissioners’ Cup Final.

Caitlin Clark shuts down Sun controversy in postgame press conference

Catilin Clark put to bed the controversy surrounding her and players of the Connecticut Sun during their game on Tuesday. She asked for the subject to be changed when quizzed by the media after the game.

"You guys came for basketball, let’s talk about basketball, come on now," Clark said. "We’re heading to the Commissioner’s Cup championship, that’s pretty exciting. Y'all want to talk about that? Let's talk about that."

Clark returned from injury to lead the Fever to a win against the Sun. They are slated to face the Minnesota Lynx for the Commissioner's Cup Championship on Jul.1 at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

