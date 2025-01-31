"Caitlin Clark has come out of closet as woke idiot" - Jason Whitlock slams Fever star for declining NBA All-Star participation

Controversial analyst Jason Whitlock reacted to Caitlin Clark declining the invitation to participate in the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in a special 3-point contest that would feature her and Sabrina Ionescu going against Steph Curry and another NBA player. Instead, she said she would focus on competing in the WNBA's version of the contest, as this year's WNBA All-Star Game will be held in Indiana.

Whitlock reacted to this news on Thursday and didn't miss the chance to call out Clark, labeling her a "woke idiot" while criticizing her colleagues.

"A lot of people watch women's basketball and it'll be interesting to see what happens this year now that Caitlin Clark has come out of the closet as a woke idiot and as a feminist and as someone who vows to Black Lives Matter. It'll be interesting to see how many of us circle back to the WNBA now that Caitlin Clark has revealed herself as not an ally of ours," Whitlock said.

He added that Clark's decision to snub the NBA's All-Star weekend was smart given the "mess" the association is right now, highlighting that WNBA players still compete hard, don't like each other and most of them are American-born stars, which contrasts with the NBA.

The analyst said participating in the contest would hurt her brand as the NBA All-Star Game was nothing more than a festival for rappers, weed smokers and sex workers.

Jason Whitlock was one of the fiercest defenders of Caitlin Clark, but as the months went by, he started thinking differently about the Indiana Fever star, ultimately blasting her for her outfit selection for the Time Magazine ceremony and the things she said in her interview with the publication.

Stephen A. Smith supported Caitlin Clark's decision about NBA All-Star contest

Contrary to what Jason Whitlock said, Stephen A. Smith was more polite when talking about this decision. The ESPN talent admitted that the NBA would have benefitted from having Clark on the court, but considering the decline in viewership, it wasn't a good move for the Fever guard.

Smith said NBA players compete harder in the summer when they work on their skills, which isn't an attractive prospect for the former No. 1 overall pick.

With Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosting the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, Caitlin Clark will have a big chance to put on a show in front of fans keen to watch her do her thing.

