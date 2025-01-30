"It's a travesty" - Stephen A. Smith backs Caitlin Clark turning down 'lackluster' NBA All-Star contest alongside Steph Curry

Stephen A. Smith reacted to Caitlin Clark declining the invitation to participate in the WNBA-NBA crossover 3-point contest in the upcoming San Francisco All-Star weekend. The young star would have brought a lot more attention to the event if she said "yes," but now the league will have to find another person to join Sabrina Ionescu.

During Thursday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," the veteran analyst sided with Clark's decision, making it clear she doesn't need the NBA to get more attention, considering the decline in viewership, even for the All-Star Game.

"I totally applaud what Caitlin Clark is doing. She's putting the WNBA first and saying, 'Y'all, we matter first, to me. We should matter first to the ladies.' I'll make an argument: considering the lackluster effort NBA players have been giving during All-Star Weekend, they should matter more. Period. A travesty, what has happened to the NBA.

"These players play harder in the summertime when they're working out than they play at All-Star Weekend. How inexcusable is that," Smith said.

The Indiana Fever young guard helped the WNBA and her team break records of viewership and attendance. The attention she brought to the competition was historical, as the Fever grew in different ways, including social value.

Her sophomore season is expected to be even better than the rookie one, where she won the ROY award, was named an All-Star and played in the playoffs, taking the Fever to their first postseason since 2016.

The NBA is in a crisis right now, as more fans feel uninterested in the competition. The All-Star Game has become a major example of how the stars lack a competitive spirit that legends of the game showed night in and night out.

Why did Caitlin Clark decline to participate in 2025 NBA All-Star weekend?

This decision comes after Caitlin Clark, putting the WNBA and the city of Indiana first, declined to participate in the San Francisco event. Instead, she'd like to compete in the first 3-point contest of her career in front of her fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be organized by the Fever this year and the point guard knows it'll be a special occasion. Therefore, Clark will forgo this opportunity and will give all her attention to the most important event.

After a season full of bad comments and criticism towards her, Clark keeps showing that she's all in on making the W grow.

