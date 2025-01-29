Why did Caitlin Clark reject Steph Curry-starring NBA All-Star 3-point contest? Real reason explored

Caitlin Clark was considered a huge extra addition to the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend after plenty of rumors suggested she would join Sabrina Ionescu in a 2-on-2 3-point contest against Steph Curry and another player. Fans were excited about this possibility as soon as they learned it could happen, but Clark has rejected the idea.

NBA insider Shams Charania shared on Wednesday that Clark would prefer to forfeit this contest and compete for the first time in a 3-point competition in Indianapolis this summer.

"Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will not participate in NBA All-Star special 3-point shootout in San Francisco and “wants her first three-point contest to be at WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis this summer,” her representatives at Excel Sports said today."

Like the Pacers last NBA season, the Indiana Fever will host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game and Caitlin Clark will be there to put on a show for fans. She was already great this season, winning the 2024 Rookie of the Year award after leading the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

She also put on a show in the 2024 All-Star Game, combining with Arike Ogunbowale (34 points) and Allisha Gray (16 points) to take Team WNBA to victory. Clark assisted her teammates 10 times in 26 minutes on the way to a 117-109 win before the Olympic break.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Kelsey Mitchell re-signing with Indiana Fever

When many thought Kelsey Mitchell was headed out of Indiana, she agreed to a new deal with the Fever. This decision put a smile on a lot of people's faces, including Caitlin Clark's. The young guard took to Instagram story to write a one-word message to celebrate the extension of Mitchell's stay at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"Duh @kelh_hoop," Clark wrote.

More than that, she joined the Pacers Sports & Entertainment employees who welcomed Mitchell back after she re-signed and hugged her.

Aliyah Boston also reacted to the news, writing a four-word message to hype up this move.

"More fun to come," Boston captioned her story.

Mitchell, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston were All-Stars last season and they're keen to make it back to the big game and the playoffs. The Fever will have more chances to bolster their ranks, especially with Satou Sabally being a free agent.

The first piece of their offseason fell into place and Indiana is seemingly just starting to work.

