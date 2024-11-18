Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery teamed up to cheer on a friend who shared photos from a Butler Bulldogs game, where McCaffery now serves as an assistant coach.

Izaya Ono-Fullard, a former Iowa Hawkeyes baseball player, posted pictures from the game, including shots with McCaffery and his brother Patrick, who is a member of Butler's basketball team for the 2024-25 season.

Fullard captioned the Instagram post with:

“Iguodala to Curry, back to Iguodala, up for the layup! Oh! Blocked by James! LeBron James with the rejection!“

Trending

Clark and McCaffery chimed in, praising the caption’s nod to LeBron James’ iconic block on Andre Iguodala during the 2016 NBA Finals.

See their comments below:

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery react to Iowa alum's epic LeBron James-inspired caption

Before joining Butler, McCaffery worked with the Indiana Pacers as their basketball development coordinator during the 2023-24 season, where he handled scouting, video operations and player development.

Fullard played high school basketball and became teammates with Connor McCaffery in Iowa. He went on to complete a degree in sport and recreation management.

The two were Hawkeyes like the women’s basketball phenom Clark, who won the Rookie of the Year award after her stellar first season in the pros.

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery have been together from Iowa to Indiana

Clark and McCaffery, who began dating in spring 2023 while playing basketball at the University of Iowa, have kept their relationship relatively private despite Clark's rising stardom.

Connor concluded his Iowa career with a remarkable 3.59 assist-to-turnover ratio, the second-best in NCAA history, and appeared in 166 games, tying for the most wins in the program's history.

Meanwhile, Clark wrapped up her college career averaging 31.6 points and 8.9 assists per game, leading to her selection as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Caitlin Clark expressed how their proximity in Indiana has made her transition to the WNBA smoother.

"It's great, obviously it makes the transition a little bit easier," Clark said (per IndyStar).

"You've got people that know the city, and obviously Connor being there is tremendous. I couldn't imagine a better place to start my professional career.”

In September, McCaffery had a new role as an assistant coach at Butler University.

McCaffery’s new role as an assistant coach at Butler, announced in September, keeps the couple close. He stepped into the position following Greg Oden’s departure to focus on business ventures outside of coaching.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback