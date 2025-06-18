Caitlin Clark delivers fiery rebuttal to reporters after heated Fever-Sun clash: "You guys came for basketball, let’s talk basketball"

Tensions ran high during the Indiana Fever's 88-71 Commissioner’s Cup win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. The game was marked by multiple technical fouls, a flagrant and an ejection.
Caitlin Clark was among several players hit with technicals and flagrant calls in a series of chippy moments, with emotions spilling over in separate incidents. After the game, much of the media’s focus was on those heated exchanges.
Clark responded with dry sarcasm:
“You guys came for basketball, let’s talk about basketball. Come on now. We’re heading to the Commissioner’s Cup championship, that’s pretty exciting. Y’all wanna talk about that?”
As Clark made the remark, Fever coach Stephanie White had a seemingly excited "Let's go!"
The win punched the Fever’s ticket to the final, where they’ll take on the red-hot Minnesota Lynx, who boast a dominant 10-1 record through 11 games. Indiana, meanwhile, improved to a solid 6-5.
Set for July 1, the Commissioner’s Cup Final will feature the first showdown this season between MVP contenders Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark.
Clark has been on a tear, averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. She fueled Indiana’s win with 20 points and six dimes against the Sun on Tuesday.
Caitlin Clark poked in eye, T’d up as Fever overcome Sun in heated battle
With Indiana leading 55-45 midway through the third quarter, Caitlin Clark and Jacy Sheldon started getting chippy. Clark got poked in the eye, and moments later, was shoved to the floor by Connecticut’s Marina Mabrey.
Sheldon’s contact was upgraded to a flagrant 1, while Clark received a technical for pushing back. Tina Charles, who also confronted Clark, picked up an offsetting tech. Mabrey was assessed a technical for her shove.
Late in the game, with Indiana ahead 87-70, Sophie Cunningham pulled Sheldon down on a fast-break layup attempt. The foul sparked a more intense confrontation.
After another monitor check, officials assessed Cunningham a flagrant 2 and tossed her. Sheldon and Connecticut’s Lindsay Allen were also ejected for their roles in the scuffle.