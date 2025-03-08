Caitlin Clark ditches Michael Jordan’s iconic movie in favor of 2002 classic in hot take

Earlier this week, Caitlin Clark linked up with NFL legend Eli Manning to discover a wide range of topics. When the topic of favorite basketball movies came up, the WNBA star ditched an all-time classic in a rather bold take.

At first, Clark was asked to just name her three favorite basketball movies. She went with a trio of throwback films in Space Jam, Like Mike and Coach Carter. However, things were kicked up a notch when she had to rank the three.

In a follow-up question, Caitlin Clark had to do "start, bench, cut" with her favorite movies. She kicked things off in dramatic fashion, cutting Space Jam. Coach Carter ended up sneaking in at the bench spot, with Like Mike finishing on top.

Ditching Michael Jordan's Space Jam is a very hot take, as it is a classic basketball movie that is beloved by all. To this day, it is still the highest-grossing basketball film ever after making $250 million.

Coach Carter, released in 2002 starring Samuel L. Jackson is also in the top five. It comes in at No. 4, grossing $67.2 million. Ironically enough, Clark went with the film that made the least money in the box office of these three. Like Mike was still a success, as it made a little over $51 million.

Caitlin Clark names WNBA's newest owner as her dream celebrity dinner date

Later on in her appearance with Eli Manning, Caitlin Clark was asked a series of questions in rapid succession. The first was which celebrity she'd like to have dinner with. Clark quickly responded with an icon in the women's sports space who has new ties to the WNBA, Serena Williams.

As one of the greatest female athletes ever, it is not surprising to see Clark go with Williams. It is an interesting response though, as soon they will be competitors in a sense. Earlier this week, it was announced that the tennis legend has joined the ownership group of one of the WNBA's newest franchises.

This upcoming season, the Golden State Valkyries will debut in the WNBA. After that, the league will launch two new expansion teams in 2026. Among those is the Toronto Tempo, who now have a high-profile star as a minority owner.

While it's not the only factor, Caitlin Clark's emergence has certainly played a role in the league's rapid expansion. Coming off a historic run in college and putting together one of the best rookie campaigns in history, she's brought countless new fans to the WNBA.

As for the Indiana Fever guard, she continues her offseason training in preparation for year two in the WNBA. The front office completely revamped the roster around her in hopes of entering the title picture in 2025 and beyond.

