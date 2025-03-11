"Caitlin Clark draws a crowd" - WNBA fans abuzz as Fever vs Sky tickets at United Center sells out in just a minute

The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky feature the WNBA's latest rivalry. The two franchises are led by rising superstars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, whose competitive history goes back to when they were in high school. Now, as pros, their head-to-heads are being taken to new heights.

Clark and Reese are set to face five times in the 2025 WNBA season. The next chapter of their rivalry is so highly anticipated that both games in Chicago have been moved from the Sky's regular venue, Wintrust Arena, to the United Center — home of the Chicago Bulls.

Despite the significant upgrade in venue size and some 13,000 extra seats, tickets to the first of the two games reportedly sold out within a minute.

"The Sky vs. Fever game at United went on sale today and SOLD OUT in a minute," WNBA content creator Rosalina Lee tweeted on Tuesday.

Fans reacted to the news with many excited at the scale of the achievement:

"$125 but the point still holds. Caitlin Clark draws a crowd," a fan posted.

"The fans are starving," another fan wrote.

"My page wouldn’t even load on the dot and I had to refresh and it said it was sold out 😭. Less than 15 seconds. Wild," one fan said.

Fever fans were quick to give the lion-share of credit to Clark, even at the expense of Angel Reese:

"That’s insane. That’s Caitlin Clark. That’s all," one fan tweeted.

"All because of Angel!," another fan wrote.

"Thanks to Clark, though Reese will take credit," one fan commented.

The two athletes praised each other on multiple occasions and highighlighted what it means to have a competitor like that push one another.

New Indiana Fever guard calls team a "refreshing" fit

The Indiana Fever had one of the busiest offseasons in the WNBA. After a seven-year playoff drought, the team — led by a rookie, Caitlin Clark — reached the postseason in 2024. To take the next steps towards championship contention, the Fever has retooled this offseason.

Argubaly an underrated move that Indiana made was acquiring Sophie Cunningham via multi-team trade. Going into her seventh season, she was a Most Improved Player finalist in 2022 and the 13th pick in the 2019 draft.

After being introduced to the Fever on Tuesday and having an official welcome to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Cunningham spoke enthusiastically about the opportunity:

"I'm stoked," Cunningham told the Indy Star. "I'm so so excited. I think it's refreshing. When you have people who can shoot the ball, who move the ball, who are run and gunners and share the ball; this is the type of offense that I want to be in. "I'm just stoked."

She hopes to contribute to what Fever fans hope will be a deep postseason run in 2025.

